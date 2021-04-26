Vizient Adds More Than 900 Facilities to its Health Care Performance Improvement Analytics Portfolio

IRVING, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Vizient, Inc., the nation’s largest member-driven health care performance improvement company, today announces it has completed the transition of clients from three of IBM Watson Health’s performance improvement solutions into Vizient’s market-leading analytics portfolio for performance benchmarking and strategic planning. Through these transitions, Vizient has added more than 900 new facilities to its analytics platform over the last year.

Most notably as part of this transition, the migration of IBM ActionOI clients to the Vizient Operational Data Base (ODB) introduces new comparison groups for enhanced, transparent benchmarking. These new comparison groups, which align with the industry’s quality and accountability measures, can be used to direct performance improvement efforts. Vizient is launching the new ODB solution today to all facilities.

“We are excited to launch the new Vizient Operational Data Base to our member hospitals and other subscribing facilities. Vizient’s focus on aggregating data to create meaningful insights that lead to performance improvement for our members is core to our strategy,” said Bharat Sundaram, president and chief operating officer for Vizient. “These additions to our analytics portfolio, and the peer networking opportunities that come with them, will further strengthen our member-driven methodologies to more closely link quality and operational performance.”

In addition to the IBM ActionOI migration, Vizient transitioned clients from IBM CareDiscovery® Advance and IBM CareDiscovery® Transform to the Vizient Clinical Data Base solution, which is focused on quality and financial performance, and transitioned clients from IBM Market Expert® to Sg2 MarketEdge, which offers insights for strategic planning. Combined with the new Vizient ODB, this analytics portfolio offers an unmatched set of solutions for benchmarking insights and peer networking that will benefit organizations of all sizes and types.

For more information about Vizient’s analytics portfolio for performance benchmarking and strategic planning visit: https://www.vizientinc.com/our-solutions/clinical-solutions.

About Vizient

Vizient, Inc. provides solutions and services that improve the delivery of high-value care by aligning cost, quality and market performance for more than 50% of the nation’s acute care providers, which includes 95% of the nation’s academic medical centers and more than 20% of ambulatory providers. Vizient provides expertise, analytics and advisory services, as well as a contract portfolio that represents more than $100 billion in annual purchasing volume, to improve patient outcomes and lower costs. In 2021, Vizient acquired Intalere, which expanded its footprint with ambulatory and rural acute care providers. Vizient has earned a World’s Most Ethical Company designation from the Ethisphere Institute every year since its inception. Headquartered in Irving, Texas, Vizient has offices throughout the United States. Learn more at www.vizientinc.com.