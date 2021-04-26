Jobvite, JazzHR, and NXTThing RPO Join Forces to Create Market Leader in Talent Acquisition

INDIANAPOLIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jobvite, the leading end-to-end talent acquisition solution provider, today announced it is joining forces with JazzHR, the leading recruiting software provider for small and medium-sized businesses, and NXTThing RPO, a high-growth recruitment process outsourcing (RPO) company. Backed by K1 Investment Management, the transaction combines three complementary companies to form the most comprehensive provider of talent acquisition and recruiting solutions for organizations of all sizes, spanning from SMBs to global enterprises.

JazzHR’s Pete Lamson will serve as CEO and will lead the next phase of growth for the company. Aman Brar will continue to provide strategic direction to the organization by joining the Board of Directors.

“Through our combined businesses, we are unparalleled in markets we cover, with purpose-built and data-driven solutions ranging from SMB to enterprise. We are the only talent acquisition provider to offer discrete SMB and enterprise grade technology solutions, and couple both with industry-leading recruitment services,” said Lamson. “Whatever the customer size, budget, technology, or service level required, Jobvite, JazzHR, and NXTThing RPO have the solutions our markets need.”

As the only organization of its scale focused exclusively on recruiting and talent acquisition, the company is uniquely positioned to disrupt the talent acquisition landscape. Combined, the company serves more than 10,000 employer customers and operates a network of more than 1,000 partners to host 485,000 open jobs, attract 11 million job seekers per month, and manage greater than 188 million candidates.

“Providing recruiting technology and services are what companies want and require competing in today's environment. NXTThing RPO now has the unique ability to bring game changing technology to the RPO relationship,” said Terry Terhark, Founder and CEO of NXTThing RPO. “Bringing a complete suite of technology solutions and recruitment services together for companies of all sizes is game changing for talent acquisition teams.”

Jobvite, JazzHR, and NXTThing RPO will continue to operate under their respective brands. Additional investment has been made to fund hiring in all companies and geographies. The combined companies will provide an intuitive data and analytics platform that will accelerate the speed and quality of new hires leading to superior outcomes for recruiters.

“What Jobvite has done over the last few years to bring together a great culture and putting customer service at the forefront has really been great to watch. And this next step of bringing JazzHR and NXTThing into their portfolio to give customers choice in tech and services is a very smart move,” said Madeline Laurano, Founder and Chief Research Officer, Aptitude Research.

To learn more about Jobvite, JazzHR, and NXTThing RPO — and the many new business process solutions and services provided, please visit www.jobvite.com, www.jazzhr.com, or www.nxtthingrpo.com.

About Jobvite

Jobvite is leading the next wave of talent acquisition innovation with a candidate-centric recruiting model that helps companies engage candidates with meaningful experiences at the right time, in the right way, from first look to first day. The Jobvite Talent Acquisition Suite weaves together automation and intelligence in order to increase recruiting speed, quality, and cost-effectiveness. Jobvite is proud to serve thousands of customers across a wide range of industries including Ingram Micro, Exelon, and Premise Health.

About JazzHR

JazzHR is powerful, user-friendly and affordable recruiting software built to help growing companies exceed their recruiting goals. JazzHR's best-in-class solution replaces manual, time-consuming hiring tasks with intuitive tools and automation, empowering hiring managers to recruit and hire the right talent faster. To learn more about JazzHR, visit jazzhr.com.

About NXTThing RPO

NXTThing RPO is a leading recruitment process outsourcing (RPO) company that has created differentiated recruitment services that change how companies hire talent into their organization for the past 25 years. NXTThing RPO’s experience and tenure in the talent acquisition space has provided significant expertise in designing and improving client HR processes. NXTThing RPO will listen, engage, and solution with each client individually to create and deliver the NXT level of talent strategies within their teams.

About K1

K1 builds category-leading enterprise software companies. As a global investment firm, K1 assists high-growth businesses to achieve successful outcomes, and invests alongside strong management teams that continue to guide their organizations on a day-to-day basis. With over 100 professionals, K1 and its operating affiliate, K1 Operations LLC, change industry landscapes by assisting with operationally-focused growth strategies designed to assist portfolio companies scale efficiently. Since inception of the firm, K1 has partnered with over 150 enterprise software companies including industry leaders such as Apttus, Buildium, Checkmarx, ChiroTouch, Clarizen, ControlUp, Emburse, FMG Suite, Granicus, Graduway, IronScales, Litera Microsystems, Onit, Rave Mobile Safety, RFPIO, Smarsh, WorkForce Software and Zapproved. For more information about K1, please visit k1capital.com or follow us at linkedin.com/company/k1im.