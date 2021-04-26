Medifé Asociación Civil Chooses Red Hat to Modernize and Scale Telemedicine Offering as Demand for Remote Healthcare Services Soars

RALEIGH, N.C — RED HAT SUMMIT--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Red Hat, Inc., the world's leading provider of open source solutions, today announced that Medifé Asociación Civil, a leading non-profit healthcare insurance organization in Argentina, worked with Red Hat to implement a new digital application architecture to support the changing needs of its members and better respond to the unique market dynamics that have emerged as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

For Medifé and other healthcare organizations, the pandemic has underscored the need for more flexible and resilient technologies and processes. The company serves more than 300,000 members throughout Argentina, offering a variety of medical plans that include both in-person and telemedicine services. When a country-wide stay-at-home mandate was issued to help curb the spread of the coronavirus, demand for Medifé’s remote healthcare offerings soared a hundredfold.

The company’s existing infrastructure was incapable of delivering the scale and agility needed to respond to these changes, and many of Medifé’s core business operations relied on paper-based processes.

Working with Red Hat Consulting, the insurer laid the groundwork for its digital transformation by implementing a new infrastructure based on Red Hat’s open hybrid cloud technologies, including Red Hat OpenShift, Red Hat Integration and Red Hat Process Automation. Together, Medifé and Red Hat defined the new architecture, outlined methodologies that would allow Medifé to maximize the new platform, and migrated core business processes.

With the new architecture in place, Medifé cut time-to-market by up to 92%, quickly rolling out a host of new digital services for tasks such as scheduling appointments, accessing medical records, authorizing treatment plans, and billing and payment processing. These web-based services have also made it possible for Medifé to increase access to healthcare for remote patients and at-risk communities throughout Argentina.

As a result of its work with Red Hat, Medifé has been able to continue meeting the needs of its members—offering new contactless services and scaling to meet the drastic change in demand—while giving its own associates flexible new ways of working safely during the pandemic.

“Open source technologies have the power to change the world for the better. Medifé’s use of our open hybrid cloud technologies to help respond to the global pandemic is an example of this. Even before COVID-19 hit, the organization understood the need to digitize its infrastructure to better serve patient needs and we are pleased to have helped Medifé digitally transform to better serve constituents.”

“Medifé’s mission is to give people the highest quality health insurance possible and to help them take better care of their health. Red Hat helped us achieve this goal by building an agile and more adaptable digital platform to enhance patient care. Through our work with Red Hat, we’ve seen improved innovation and response to our customers, even in the face of the COVID-19 pandemic, thanks to the digital capabilities provided to us by Red Hat’s open hybrid cloud technologies.”

