 Care Compass Network and the CCN Regional Trauma-Informed Care Network are Proud to Support Trauma-Informed Care Implementation in Two Local Schools

BINGHAMTON, N.Y.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Care Compass Network (CCN) and the CCN Regional Trauma-Informed Care (RTIC) team is proud to fund and support two local schools as they implement trauma-informed care (TIC) approaches, adopt an effective and sensitive trauma screening with follow up care process, and strengthen the referral pathways for community resources and treatments.

Why Now?

Creating and adopting a trauma-sensitive environment that promotes optimal child development is a community priority for CCN and the RTIC team. Challenges or stressful experiences facing our students and families may greatly impact the physical, social, and emotional well-being of our developing youth, as well as the adults caring for them. The time is now to move the Trauma Informed Schools movement forward.

ACEs (Adverse Childhood Experiences)/traumas have been on the rise. The onslaught of the COVID-19 pandemic has exacerbated this issue—not only regionally, but also nationally.

CCN and the RTIC Team strongly feels a duty to advance the adoption and operationalization of TIC practices and principles across settings. At its core, we believe TIC should be the minimum standard of care to allow the children, families, communities, educators, clinicians, professionals, caregivers, and the most vulnerable in our community to achieve and maintain a higher quality of care.

CCN and the RTIC team will be working closely with The Children’s Home and Whitney Point School District—two of the schools awarded this opportunity—focusing on four key priorities: 1.) Training of all staff on TIC, ACEs, and their impact; 2.) Developing an effective and sensitive trauma screening and follow-up care process within the school system; 3.) Building a strong referral system; and 4.) Implementing a TIC approach across the continuum that supports staff, children, and families throughout the healing process.

“The Children’s Home is very thankful and excited for this opportunity. This grant has the potential to be life changing for many of our students,” states Kate Carello, LCSW-R, Vice President Strategic Initiatives, The Children’s Home and an RTIC team member.

“We are thrilled to be a recipient of the TIC School Pilot Award!” shares Patricia A. Follette, Ed.D, Superintendent, Whitney Point Central School District. “I can’t think of a better time to have this support and focus on implementing Trauma-Informed Care practices.” Whitney Point School District will work collaboratively with its CCN Contracting lead, Mothers & Babies Perinatal Network, as they embark on the TIC journey.

About Care Compass Network and the Regional Trauma-Informed Care Network

The CCN Regional Trauma-Informed Care Network, a part of Care Compass Network, consists of 23 dedicated and passionate individuals from colleges, county government, education, health care, social care, human services, and schools spanning across Care Compass Network’s 9-county region in the Southern Tier and beyond. As a regional network, we value and support the implementation and adoption of Trauma-Informed Care principles and that practicing trauma-informed care takes into account a holistic person-centered approach that can help break the cycle of negative impact caused by trauma. We envision a resilient community built upon strong partnerships, trust, and compassion.

Care Compass Network (CCN) is a not-for-profit, community organization created to champion new models of care to the community with a focus on delivering quality care, while reducing inefficiencies through enhanced care coordination and community-based engagement and education. CCN convenes and collaborates with over 165 partner organizations to expand and improve healthcare delivery, as well as transition from a traditional fee-for-service model to a new, pay-for-performance approach or Value-Based Payment (VBP) program.