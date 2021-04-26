ZeroFOX Embraces Partner-First Strategy to Further Accelerate Rapid Growth, Launches New Global Partner Program

BALTIMORE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--ZeroFOX, leader in External Threat Intelligence and Protection, today announced the launch of the ZeroFOX Global Partner Program, a strategic pivot to a partner-first strategy. This move significantly increases ZeroFOX’s investment in partner enablement and commitment to conducting all business with and through their full partner ecosystem.

Another leap forward following the company’s significant expansion of cyber threat intelligence capabilities and addition of three 24/7 global security operations centers (SOCs), ZeroFOX’s partner-first strategy will accelerate capabilities for new and existing customers. Supported by a three-tier structure with escalating benefits, including graduating sales incentives, white glove support and marketing development funds, the Global Partner Program also offers a comprehensive go-to-market toolbox to meet the on-demand needs of a global salesforce. Specialized, entrepreneurial partner organizations with access to strategic geographic and vertical markets will be supported through an incubator program that incentivizes successful marketing initiatives, achieving training goals and overall business velocity.

Gartner forecasts that worldwide IT spending will increase 6.2% this year compared to last, reaching $3.9 trillion. Amid this tech growth, businesses are re-examining their cybersecurity approach. In fact, over half (55%) of tech and security executives plan to increase their cyber budgets this year, according to a recent PwC survey. With remote work and digital dependency – including an influx in social media use driven by the pandemic – contributing directly to this rise in attacks, it’s essential that the cybersecurity industry works to drive resiliency across markets.

“Our partners rely on ZeroFOX’s unmatched pace of innovation and commitment to delivering the world’s strongest external threat intelligence service. Together, we have put ourselves in a position to deliver unrivaled protection, intelligence, and disruption capabilities to all of our customers,” said James C. Foster, CEO of ZeroFOX. “Furthermore, our customers appreciate that as a partner-first organization, we invest in differentiated partner solutions. Our AI platform is a true difference maker for our partners and customers alike.”

With ZeroFOX’s Global Partner Program, partners and MSSPs seeking to increase customer value will be provided a rich set of professional services capabilities that ultimately enrich their core offering. To lead the charge, ZeroFOX has hired a full global partnerships team of channel veterans, including a dedicated team of channel partner directors, solution engineers and marketing experts, led by ZeroFOX Vice President of Global Partnerships, Brian Costello.

“ZeroFOX’s investment in enabling partners through sales, marketing, and technical expertise means that our partners can go-to-market faster, drive more demand, and secure more sustainable sources of revenue,” said Brian Costello, Vice President of Global Partnerships at ZeroFOX. “Both on-demand and white glove programs mean partners can confidently project the value that ZeroFOX brings to their portfolio.”

ZeroFOX expects to double partner contribution to the business this year, already acquiring the company’s largest customer in company history through a partner-based contract. Partners continue to broaden ZeroFOX’s capabilities into several verticals targeted widely by cyber criminals, including healthcare and financial services, and extend the company’s geographic footprint and expansion in EMEA, APAC and LATAM.

“ZeroFOX’s ability to bridge social, mobile, surface, and deep and dark web environments delivers a powerful digital risk protection solution in line with Exclusive Networks UK’s ethos of enabling our Partners to differentiate themselves through innovation and addressing the new challenges faced by end users,” said Mark Parr, Director of Strategic Vendors at Exclusive Networks UK. “Our partnership with ZeroFOX has helped drive growth and uncover new opportunities alongside our diverse range of partners. Furthermore, ZeroFOX's integrations with several of our existing technologies results in the creation of comprehensive and scalable solutions to be adopted by our broad partner base. The synergy between Exclusive Networks UK and ZeroFOX extends beyond technology with both organizations leading with a ‘can do’ approach and continually striving to innovate. This makes working together a natural choice.”

About ZeroFOX – ZeroFOX provides enterprises protection, intelligence and disruption to dismantle external threats to brands, people, assets and data across the public attack surface in one, comprehensive platform. With complete global coverage across the surface, deep and dark web and an Intel-backed artificial intelligence-based analysis engine, the ZeroFOX Platform identifies and remediates targeted phishing attacks, credential compromise, data exfiltration, brand hijacking, executive and location threats and more. The patented ZeroFOX Platform technology processes and protects millions of posts, messages and accounts daily across the social and digital landscape, spanning LinkedIn, Facebook, Slack, Instagram, Pastebin, YouTube, mobile app stores, domains, cloud-based email and more.