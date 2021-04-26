Adobe Experience Cloud Now Powers Personalization for Thousands of Global Brands

SAN JOSE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Adobe (Nasdaq:ADBE) today announced that leading brands such as The Coca-Cola Company, Hilton, The Home Depot, Panera Bread, ServiceNow and Sony Interactive Entertainment lean on Adobe Experience Platform to power their digital experience strategy. In the digital-first economy, data volume is skyrocketing as companies accelerate their investment in digital experiences and harness data to optimize customer connections.

Adobe Experience Platform is the industry’s only open and extensible enterprise platform that allows brands to unify data in real time, driving real-time customer intelligence and personalization at scale. With Adobe, brands can build more complete customer profiles, get a complete view of the entire customer journey and use AI and machine learning to deliver personalized experiences at scale. Adobe Experience Platform is now managing over 17 trillion audience segment evaluations on average every day across its applications and services.

“In just a year, companies had to become a digital-first business overnight,” said Anil Chakravarthy, executive vice president and general manager, Digital Experience Business and Worldwide Field Operations, Adobe. “Adobe Experience Platform is the only enterprise platform that merges content, data and AI to make Customer Experience Management a reality.”

“Investing in customer experience technology, such as Adobe Experience Platform, is imperative for any brand looking to grow and scale digitally,” said David Wallace, research director, Customer Intelligence and Analytics for IDC. “As brands look for the right partner to face today’s digital-first economy, prioritizing customer data management is vital; without it, delivering compelling and personalized customer experiences in real time will be nearly impossible.”

Adobe Experience Platform customer momentum:

ServiceNow invested in Adobe Experience Platform to deliver a better B2B customer experience. As ServiceNow’s data backbone, Adobe Experience Platform helps create a more complete view of the customer by bringing together disparate data sets—empowering teams to understand their customer and create customer journeys at scale. This allows ServiceNow to deliver engaging experiences and relevant interactions for the company’s nearly 7,000 enterprise customers across every touchpoint, including ServiceNow.com and branded emails.

Panera Bread launched new customer services during the pandemic, including grocery services, contactless delivery and an initiative to combat hunger. As the economy reopens more broadly, the company is taking the lead again in redefining fast-casual dining. Panera is using Adobe Experience Platform to activate data and meet the promise of real-time personalization at scale for millions of customers. This includes getting an accurate pulse on diner journeys as a customer moves across the Panera website, mobile app, in-store kiosks and marketing channels like email, all while integrating a loyalty program that is over 40 million members strong.

BJ's Wholesale Club, a leading operator of membership warehouse clubs in the Eastern United States, is leveraging Adobe Experience Platform to deliver a cohesive member journey across various touchpoints. In 2020, BJ's acquired members at record levels and will build on that momentum using real-time insights to create an enhanced shopping experience with personalized content, meeting its members where they are.

EY is collaborating with Adobe to deliver a next-generation customer data platform that reimagines the digital experiences of its diverse, global clients. Combining Adobe Experience Platform with EY Consulting teams' insights enables the organization to unite data across multiple sources to build a compliant, unified view of our audiences on both an individual and account level. This delivers compelling, personalized experiences at every stage of the customer journey.

TSB Bank in the UK is partnering with Adobe to underpin new digital services to help customers and small businesses better navigate and manage their finances. With Adobe Experience Platform, TSB Bank can identify the best way to help customers at the individual level via their preferred channels (online, mobile, phone or in-branch). This includes options such as setting up direct debits to manage bills or guiding a new customer through the onboarding process. With 7.5 million personal and business profiles accessible in a central TSB platform, the bank can now act on data in real time to better serve its customers.

Henkel, a global leader in beauty care, laundry and home care and adhesive technologies with brands such as Schwarzkopf, Persil and Loctite, is entering into a strategic partnership with Adobe to boost digital commerce and to jointly develop digital business innovations. Henkel will leverage Adobe Experience Platform for a wide range of D2C, B2C and B2B business models to provide a superior and personalized experience across all online and offline channels for consumers and customers.

Additional brands such as Change Healthcare, DXC, T. Rowe Price, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Pitney Bowes, Relevent Sports, Signify, Sisal, Stena Line, Tourism Australia and Tabcorp also rely on rich applications and various services of Adobe Experience Platform.

