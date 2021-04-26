PodPlays Selects Alida to Build an Elevated Listener Experience

TORONTO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Alida (formerly Vision Critical), creator of the world’s first CXM & Insights Platform, today announced that PodPlays, a family-friendly audio drama podcast, has chosen Alida Touchpoint to glean continuous and real-time listener feedback that will inform decisions and optimize the experience for its podcast audience.

“At PodPlays, our mission is to create a new and original way to deliver music to our listeners outside of traditional mechanisms,” said David P. Allen, Founder and General Manager of PodPlays. “We partnered with Alida to implement Alida Touchpoint on our website and social media channels to meet our listeners where they are and gather in-the-moment insights into their daily behaviors.”

In today’s fast-growing podcast industry, it’s vital for media companies to gather feedback and opinions from their listeners in real time to keep up with their evolving preferences and opinions. PodPlays will engage Alida Touchpoint to gain immediate listener feedback that can be put into action to improve experiences for mass audiences. The collected feedback will be used to make informed decisions to create the best experience, content, and brand messaging for PodPlay’s listeners, further adding value to its partners.

“In a booming podcast market, PodPlays stands out because they put their listeners first,” said Ross Wainwright, CEO at Alida. “The team is all about adding exceptional value and understands the importance of leveraging technology to drive results for their audiences. I’m so excited that Alida’s technology will support their innovation strategy to leverage real-time agility and deliver outstanding listener experiences.”

Alida Touchpoint offers brands a mobile-first application designed to easily connect with current and potential customers to collect feedback or other preference data, drive calls-to-action, and engage through their customers’ preferred social and digital channels. To learn more about Alida Touchpoint, visit www.alida.com/alida-touchpoint.

About PodPlays

PodPlays® are family friendly audio dramas delivered in podcasting format. It’s like listening to a movie with the added bonus of discovering new and original songs written and recorded by Nashville’s top hit songwriters and artists. Turn it on; turn it up, and don’t worry if the kids want to listen in. Be sure to tell a friend about the great stories and epic songs you found in PodPlays®! Come listen in at www.podplays.com and engage with us on social media @podplayspodcast.

About Alida

Alida believes in a world where customers are the ultimate source of truth. A world where the best business decisions are those made with customers, not for them. That's why Alida created the world's first CXM & Insights Platform to turn customer truth into action. For over 20 years, iconic brands like BuzzFeed, LinkedIn, and Red Bull have chosen Alida, formerly Vision Critical, as their secret weapon. Alida’s unique approach of coupling broad feedback with deep insights creates meaningful and lasting customer relationships and builds brands that stand the test of time.

Follow us at www.alida.com and engage with us on social media @alidaCXM.