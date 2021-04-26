Acceleration Community of Companies Partners With Broken Road Productions’ Todd Garner, Offering Brand Clients Content for Advertising and Marketing Needs, Produced by Hollywood Storytellers

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Acceleration Community of Companies (ACC) and Todd Garner from Broken Road Productions have announced a unique partnership to provide ACC clients with Hollywood filmmaking creatives to produce dynamic content to assist brands in storytelling and consumer engagement.

“All of our clients are seeking unique ways to present their brand messages in relevant and impactful ways. We believe partnering with one of the best producers in Hollywood will only better our arsenal of complementary resources, including advertising, social media content and other short form content,” said ACC founder and CEO, Michael Nyman. “Todd and I have collaborated and compared notes on entertainment and marketing for years, working toward that special moment where we could combine expertise and skills, and this is that moment.”

“I feel fortunate for all of the commercial and collaborative film and television success we have achieved with such an incredible depth and breadth of talent, directors and writers. I want to bring our style and approach to brands. Michael and the Acceleration Community of Companies is the right partner and path at the right time,” said Todd Garner, founder and CEO of Broken Road Productions.

The partnership is designed to bring culturally relevant ideas with top-tier talent and creative to create a range of content, from advertising and social media short form to brand-owned content. Whether it takes the form of brand stories and anthems or product-integrated long form productions, the partnership will allow clients to take advantage of these resources and push to new heights.

About Todd Garner and Broken Road Productions

After more than 10 years at Walt Disney Studios, leading to President of Production, Garner went on to co-found (with Joe Roth and Rob Moore) Revolution Studios. After a transaction with Revolution, Garner founded Broken Road in 2005. Garner has developed, overseen, executive produced or produced more than 170 films for more than a dozen studios and streaming platforms, including 25 films and three television series under Broken Road.

Garner’s and Broken Road Production credits include such major hits as Paul Blart: Mall Cop (Sony), Zookeeper (Sony), Knight & Day (Fox), Into the Storm (New Line), The Possession of Hannah Grace (Screen Gems), TAG (New Line) and the just released Mortal Kombat (New Line) which opened domestically in the No. 1 spot, along with current productions including All My Life (Universal) and Vacation Friends (Fox/Hulu) as well as development on another half dozen projects.

About ACC

ACC is developing a new go-to-market business approach with a series of strategic and complementary acquisitions, ventures and business partnerships, including Stripe Theory, the data-fueled digital agency focused on research, insights and analytics, MKG, a leading creative agency specializing in brand actions and experiences, Pink Sparrow, a unique design and fabrication agency, specializing in experiential environments, ranging from retail, pop-ups, mobile tours, trade shows and mall environmental and hygiene solutions. ACC’s Advisory unit provides marketing consulting, aimed at providing clients a central point for integration and customization.

Acceleration’s unique community of specialized offerings help clients move quickly and efficiently with their branding, marketing and media decisions and actions, by ensuring all agencies are tech-enabled, with data and analytics utilization linking them all together and driving maximum results for their clients. Between ACC Advisory and its current business unit portfolio, clients and projects include a mix and range of Fortune 500 as well as direct to consumer brands, from Pepsi, Google, Casper, Gucci, Lululemon, Target, Bank of America, Facebook, Delta, Sephora, Disney-ABC, Dolby, Netflix, T-Mobile, Fashion Nova, Canopy Growth, Nissan, and Amazon. For more information, please visit www.theacceleration.com.