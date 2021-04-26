Midwest Vision Partners Announces Partnership With Eye Centers of Ohio

CHICAGO & CANTON, OHIO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Midwest Vision Partners (“MVP”) is excited to announce its partnership with Eye Centers of Ohio (“ECO”). This represents MVP’s eleventh partnership as it continues to build out its people-focused eye care management services organization with leading ophthalmologists and optometrists throughout the Midwest. The addition of Eye Centers of Ohio broadens the MVP network to over 110 physicians and over 1,000 support staff serving 51 locations across Michigan and Ohio.

For nearly one hundred years, Eye Centers of Ohio and its forerunners have been serving the residents of northeast Ohio with top quality eye care. Eye Centers of Ohio was formed in 1997 following the merger of Canton Eye Center, Eye Surgeons of Stark County, and the Stark County Eye Clinic – the oldest, most established, and trusted eye care practices in Stark county. The practice has grown during that time to two clinics and an ambulatory surgery center, supported by over 70 employees. ECO has built its reputation offering comprehensive care for cataracts, glaucoma, macular degeneration, cornea, laser vision correction and more with a PatientFirst emphasis on comfort and convenience.

Commenting on the new partnership, Dr. Paul Turgeon stated, "We are excited and proud to join Midwest Vision Partners. Midwest Vision Partners represents an outstanding team of the best and brightest eye care providers in the Great Lakes region. Partnering with MVP will provide access to a wide range of resources that will enable us to continue to offer our patients the world-class eye care that they have come to expect and deserve.”

Joseph Giles, MVP’s President and Chief Executive Officer, announced, “We are proud to partner with Drs. Paul Turgeon, Larry Karns, Jerry Macher, and Mike Smit. They have built the premier practice in the Greater Canton region, and we look forward to collaborating with them to extend patient care and access.”

About Midwest Vision Partners

Headquartered in Chicago, Midwest Vision Partners’ mission is to provide world-class support to ophthalmologists and optometrists, enabling them to focus on improving patients’ vision to help people live their best lives. MVP’s network consists of eleven practices and over 110 physicians providing medical and surgical eye care services at 51 locations. MVP is backed by Alpine Investors, a San Francisco-based PeopleFirstTM private equity firm focused primarily on software and services businesses. MVP is eager to provide the same growth opportunity for other eye care providers in the Midwest.

If you are interested in learning more about what Midwest Vision Partners can do for you, please contact Mike Heavener, Head of Corporate Development, at mheavener@midwestvision.com.

About Alpine Investors

Alpine is a people-driven private equity firm committed to building enduring companies by working with, learning from, and developing exceptional people. Alpine specializes in middle-market companies in the software and services industries. Alpine’s unique PeopleFirstTM programs place high-caliber executives and management teams into its portfolio companies, providing them with the strategic expertise and resources to grow their businesses. For more information, visit http://www.alpineinvestors.com/.