ON24 Joins Veeva’s Technology Partner Program to Advance Digital Event Experiences in Life Sciences

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--ON24 (NYSE: ONTF) today announced the company will integrate ON24 Webcast Elite with Veeva CRM Events Management from Veeva Systems (NYSE: VEEV). When integrated with Veeva CRM Events Management, ON24’s platform will provide marketing and sales teams with an end-to-end solution for planning, executing, and measuring the impact of digital events and engagement activities with healthcare professionals (HCPs).

More life sciences companies, including pharmaceutical, biotech, and medical device companies, are accelerating their digital transformation initiatives with ON24 and leveraging digital events to reach and connect with HCPs on a much larger scale. With ON24 Webcast Elite, organizations are creating immersive live, simulive, and on-demand digital experiences that drive HCP engagement and provide actionable insights for personalized content and sales follow-up.

Veeva CRM Events Management powers digital events with greater compliance needs and supports multichannel marketing strategies with a full view of all customer interactions in Veeva CRM. Through the Veeva Technology Partner Program, ON24’s integration with Veeva will help customers to create and execute compliant, compelling digital experiences that strengthen HCP engagement.

ON24 will integrate event registration and attendance data from ON24 Webcast Elite, as well as engagement activities such as demo requests, meetings booked, poll responses, and questions asked, into Veeva CRM Events Management. With key event and HCP engagement data flowing from ON24 to Veeva CRM, marketing and sales teams will gain a complete view to ensure compliance, from planning and execution to post-event interactions.

“Veeva is the industry leader in helping life sciences manage and run compliant global events,” said Byron Bardy, vice president of corporate development and strategic alliances at ON24. “Together with Veeva we will give customers a single view into audience and engagement information to better inform and trigger actions across marketing and sales.”

Integration of ON24 Webcast Elite with Veeva CRM Events Management is planned for early adopter availability in May 2021 through ON24 Connect, a portfolio of flexible APIs and third-party integrations with leading marketing and sales applications.

For more information, join us at the upcoming The ON24 Experience virtual event on April 28, 2021. You’ll learn about the digital experiences marketing leaders are creating to engage audiences, as well as the latest technology integrations with the ON24 Digital Experience Platform. Register at ON24.com/Experience.

About ON24

ON24 provides a leading cloud-based digital experience platform that makes it easy to create, scale, and personalize engaging experiences to drive measurable business growth. Today, we are helping over 2,000 companies worldwide, including 3 of the 5 largest global technology companies, 4 of the 5 largest US banks, 3 of the 5 largest global healthcare companies, and 3 of the 5 largest global industrial manufacturing companies, convert millions of prospects to buyers. Through interactive webinars, virtual events, and always-on multimedia experiences, ON24 provides a system of engagement, powered by AI, which enables businesses to scale engagement, conversions, and pipeline to drive revenue growth. The ON24 platform supports an average of 4 million professionals a month totaling over 2.5 billion engagement minutes per year. ON24 is headquartered in San Francisco with global offices in North America, EMEA, and APAC. For more information, visit www.ON24.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This document contains “forward-looking statements” under applicable securities laws. In some cases, such statements can be identified by words such as: “expect,” “convert,” “believe,” “plan,” “future,” “may,” “should,” “will,” and similar references to future periods. Forward-looking statements include express or implied statements regarding our ability to achieve our business strategies, growth, or other future events or conditions. Such statements are based on our current beliefs, expectations, and assumptions about future events or conditions, which are subject to inherent risks and uncertainties, including compliance with data privacy and other laws and regulations, along with the other risks and uncertainties discussed in the filings we make from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Actual results may differ materially from those indicated in forward-looking statements, and you should not place undue reliance on them. All statements herein are based only on information currently available to us and speak only as of the date hereof. Except as required by law, we undertake no obligation to update any such statement.