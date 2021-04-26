Victory Capital Announces the Victory Capital Scholars Program and Strategic Alliance with Xavier University of Louisiana

SAN ANTONIO, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: VCTR) (“Victory Capital” or the “Company”) today announced that it has established a scholarship program for students attending Xavier University of Louisiana (“XULA”) who are interested in pursuing careers in the investment management industry.

“We are proud to announce the launching of this scholarship program and our strategic alliance with XULA,” said David Brown, Chairman and CEO of Victory Capital. “Diverse and inclusive teams are proven to make better business decisions based on input from different perspectives. By taking action to promote equity and social mobility, we can advance students of color while building a more robust pipeline of high-quality candidates to fill future jobs in the financial industry.”

Through the newly introduced Victory Capital Scholars Program, $50,000 of direct financial support will be provided to XULA students for the 2021-2022 academic school year to pay expenses not covered by existing grants and awards. These “gap” scholarships will be awarded based on need and merit, with special consideration given to students in the Post-911 GI Bill’s Yellow Ribbon Program. Victory Capital’s Black Employee Resource and Military Employee Resource Groups will be instrumental in evaluating the applicants. Qualifying students include sophomores, juniors, and seniors with preference going to those with a declared major or minor in Business or Finance.

In addition, Victory Capital has agreed to provide $50,000 in funding to launch an Investment Club at XULA. The proceeds will be used to seed an investment portfolio managed by students, providing hands-on experiential learning opportunities.

“Xavier is grateful for the support that Victory Capital is providing for our students,” said Dr. Reynold Verret, President of Xavier University of Louisiana. “With their diverse holdings and forward-thinking business model, Xavierites interested in finance, management, and business leadership could learn a lot from their experiences. Victory Capital’s investment in the talented young women and men of our institution allows for the opportunity of our students to explore new avenues of growth and achievement.”

About Victory Capital

Victory Capital is a diversified global asset management firm with $154.3 billion in assets under management as of March 31, 2021. The Company operates a next-generation business model combining boutique investment qualities with the benefits of a fully integrated, centralized operating and distribution platform.

Victory Capital provides specialized investment strategies to institutions, intermediaries, retirement platforms and individual investors. With 10 autonomous Investment Franchises and a Solutions Platform, Victory Capital offers a wide array of investment styles and investment vehicles including, actively managed mutual funds, separately managed accounts, active ETFs, multi-asset class strategies, custom-designed solutions and a 529 College Savings Plan.

For more information, please visit www.vcm.com or follow us: Twitter and LinkedIn

About Xavier University of Louisiana

Being America’s only historically Black and Catholic University is only the first among many distinctions that have set Xavier University of Louisiana apart for more than nine decades. Despite its relatively small size (3,300 students), Xavier is a nationally recognized leader in the STEM and the health sciences, producing more African American students who graduate from medical schools each year than any other university in the United States. Its College of Pharmacy is among the top producers of African American pharmacists. Its liberal arts-based programs in such areas as art, business, education, psychology, and political science – as well as recent additions in bioinformatics, data science, neuroscience, crime and social justice, and jazz studies – offer students an unbeatable combination of traditional classroom study, hands-on research, service-learning opportunities, and life experiences.

The winning Xavier formula provides students with a well-balanced curriculum and an environment that nurtures their intellect and feeds their souls. For more information about Xavier University of Louisiana, visit us online at www.xula.edu or follow us on Facebook, YouTube, or Twitter @XULA1925. To book interviews and/or to speak with our experts in the field of pharmacy, education, premed, public health, science, technology, math, business, English, communications, and the arts, contact Lance Sumler at lsumler@xula.edu