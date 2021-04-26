Terlato Wines Strengthens Distribution with Southern Glazer’s Wine & Spirits

MIAMI & DALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Southern Glazer's Wine & Spirits (Southern Glazer's)—the world’s preeminent distributor of beverage alcohol—today announced that Terlato Wines, a fourth generation family-owned and operated business established in 1938, is expanding its distribution relationship with Southern Glazer’s Wine & Spirits in 10 additional markets including New York, Texas, Louisiana, as well as Control States. The expanded partnership becomes effective May 1.

CEO, Bill Terlato noted, “We choose to work with family-owned companies that share our vision and values. This is a highly strategic move that will not only streamline our business, it will provide our company an unparalleled opportunity for significant and sustained long-term growth by improving our reach, accelerating retail development and ensuring we rebuild and win in the critically important on-premise segment.”

Terlato is one of the leading marketers and producers of luxury wines and spirits and Southern Glazer’s Wine & Spirits is the world's pre-eminent distributor of beverage alcohol, and both are multi-generational, family-owned businesses. This expanded relationship will provide both companies an unparalleled opportunity for substantial growth and leadership in the luxury wine and spirits category.

“We see great long-term growth opportunity for the luxury wine and spirits category,” said Wayne E. Chaplin, Chief Executive Officer, Southern Glazer’s Wine & Spirits. “Terlato’s portfolio of iconic luxury brands is an ideal fit for our business and our new fine wine and artisanal spirits strategy. We look forward to working even more closely with the Terlato family and team to build on the great foundation we have together.”

Terlato already has a well-established relationship with Southern Glazer’s Wine & Spirits, which has successfully represented their portfolio in key markets for many years. Consolidating the portfolio across more regions will allow Terlato to tap into Southern Glazer’s expertise and infrastructure to accelerate brand building capabilities and will give Southern Glazer’s unprecedented access to Terlato’s iconic portfolio of luxury brands and marketing expertise.

Terlato brands will benefit from the Southern Glazer’s national scale, expert route-to-market capabilities, industry-leading Proof® e-commerce platform, as well as its unmatched National Accounts reach, covering more than 90 percent of retail customers’ operating units in the U.S.

“Working with Southern Glazer’s, Terlato will have access to our world-class capabilities and extensive geographic reach, while getting tailored and impactful local execution for their brands,” added Gene Sullivan, Chief Sales & Marketing Officer, Southern Glazer’s Wine & Spirits. “We’re excited to continue to put our innovation, unmatched relationships, cutting-edge technology and most talented team in the industry to work for Terlato’s luxury portfolio across our network.”

TERLATO WINES has a portfolio of more than 85 wine brands from world-class producers in more than a dozen countries and is the leading fine wine marketer in restaurants in the U.S. For more information, please visit www.terlatowines.com. A full list of Terlato’s world-class brands can be found here.

About Southern Glazer’s Wine & Spirits

Southern Glazer’s Wine & Spirits is the world’s preeminent distributor of beverage alcohol, and proud to be a multi-generational, family-owned company. The Company has operations in 44 U.S. states, the District of Columbia, and Canada. Southern Glazer’s urges all retail customers and adult consumers to market, sell, serve, and enjoy its products responsibly. For more information visit www.southernglazers.com. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram @sgwinespirits and on Facebook at Facebook.com/SouthernGlazers.