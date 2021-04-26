NI Joins NYU Wireless Industrial Affiliates Program to Advance 6G Research and Innovation

AUSTIN, Texas & BROOKLYN, N.Y.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--NI (NASDAQ: NATI) and NYU WIRELESS today announced that NI has joined the university research center at NYU Tandon School of Engineering as an Industrial Affiliate member. Together, the organizations will work to solve industry-defined problems to help make the next generation of wireless research possible.

NI and NYU WIRELESS successfully collaborated on 5G technology in 2012. Now, they’re working together again, alongside Industrial Affiliate members, to conduct wireless research. One of the goals of 6G is to further expand total network capacity and as an Industrial Affiliate member, NI’s primary involvement will be focused on research into terahertz (THz) frequencies — exploring under-utilized spectrum, solving problems associated with it, and helping 6G communication come to fruition. Additionally, NI will gain instant access to extensive research results as well as faculty and graduate students who are pushing the boundaries of the spectrum frontier.

NYU WIRELESS’ Industrial Affiliates program provides an important avenue for industry-academia collaboration, enhancing the advancement of precompetitive research that builds the foundation of future wireless communication networks.

“Because of our successful collaboration with NYU WIRELESS in 5G we’re excited to work together once again to accelerate the next generation of wireless,” said Charles Schroeder, technology fellow at NI. “THz and sub-THz frequencies remain a critical technology for 6G, one that we’re eager to research and explore. And with that, we look forward to delivering prototyping and test solutions that will help enable our customers to innovate and turn 6G ideas into reality.”

NYU WIRELESS is one of the world’s leading research centers in the field of telecommunications, with a strong track record of important advances that are the bedrock of all global 5G wireless networks. NYU WIRELESS provides its Industrial Affiliate members with access to internationally recognized research, a high-quality pipeline of engineering talent, and members-only seminars and events.

“The support and feedback of our Industrial Affiliate members is crucial to helping us conduct next-generation wireless research,” said Thomas Marzetta, professor and director of NYU WIRELESS. “NI has been a trusted member in the past, and we are grateful for their renewed support.”

NI is committed to the advancement of the next generation of wireless standards and is actively engaged in research for topics such as joint communication sensing, artificial intelligence and machine learning, terahertz/sub-THz and extreme MIMO. NYU WIRELESS is one of several research collaborators NI is working with to drive the next generation of wireless technology forward and advance hardware and software for wireless testing. In doing so, NI continues its mission to Engineer Ambitiously™, driving 6G research before 6G standards are officially defined. Read more about NI’s perspective on 6G in this white paper.

About NI

At NI, we bring together the people, ideas and technology so forward thinkers and creative problem solvers can take on humanity’s biggest challenges. From data and automation to research and validation, we provide the tailored, software-connected systems engineers and enterprises need to Engineer Ambitiously™ every day.

National Instruments, NI, ni.com and Engineer Ambitiously are trademarks of National Instruments Corporation. Other product and company names listed are trademarks or trade names of their respective companies.

About NYU WIRELESS

NYU WIRELESS is a multi-disciplinary academic research center that offers an unprecedented and unique set of skills. Centered at NYU Tandon School of Engineering, and involving more than 100 faculty and students throughout the entire NYU community, NYU WIRELESS offers its faculty, students, and affiliated sponsors from industry a world-class research environment that is creating the fundamental theories and techniques for next-generation mass-deployable wireless devices across a wide range of applications and markets. This center combines NYU Tandon, NYU School of Medicine, and NYU Courant Institute of Mathematical Sciences, and offers a depth of expertise with unparalleled capabilities for the creation of new wireless circuits and systems as well as new health care solutions for the wireless industry. For more information, visit nyuwireless.com.

About the New York University Tandon School of Engineering

The NYU Tandon School of Engineering dates to 1854, the founding date for both the New York University School of Civil Engineering and Architecture and the Brooklyn Collegiate and Polytechnic Institute. A January 2014 merger created a comprehensive school of education and research in engineering and applied sciences as part of a global university, with close connections to engineering programs at NYU Abu Dhabi and NYU Shanghai. NYU Tandon is rooted in a vibrant tradition of entrepreneurship, intellectual curiosity, and innovative solutions to humanity’s most pressing global challenges. Research at Tandon focuses on vital intersections between communications/IT, cybersecurity, and data science/AI/robotics systems and tools and critical areas of society that they influence, including emerging media, health, sustainability, and urban living. We believe diversity is integral to excellence, and are creating a vibrant, inclusive, and equitable environment for all of our students, faculty and staff. For more information, visit engineering.nyu.edu.