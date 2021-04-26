Mattel Joins with 9 Story Media and Karma’s World Entertainment for Multi-Year Global Licensing Deal on Chris Bridges’ Upcoming Animated Series Karma’s World on Netflix

EL SEGUNDO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ: MAT) today announced that it has joined forces with 9 Story Media Group Inc. and Karma’s World Entertainment for a multi-year global licensing deal tied to Karma’s World, the new CG animated series created by Chris ‘Ludacris’ Bridges set to premiere on Netflix later this year. Mattel has the global licensing rights to develop a line of toys for the franchise, including dolls and doll accessories, styling heads, role play, plush and more. The collection is expected to launch at retailers across the globe beginning fall 2022.

“At Mattel, our purpose is to empower the next generation to explore the wonder of childhood and reach their full potential and we take great pride in creating a portfolio of toys that reflects the world kids see around them,” said Nick Karamanos, Senior Vice President, Entertainment Partnerships, Mattel. “We were inspired by Karma’s story, and message of self-empowerment, and look forward to introducing a line of toys that will bring her world to life for children across the globe.”

“We are thrilled to announce Mattel as our global toy partner for Karma’s World,” said Kyra Halperin, Co-VP Consumer Products, 9 Story. “We’ve been blown away by their passion for the brand and creativity in translating it to a range of must-have toys for fans of the series. With Mattel’s global reach for this age demographic and expertise in the doll space, we know they will develop an unrivaled program that will be loved by kids around the world.”

“Karma’s World is an important legacy that I want to leave for my daughters,” said Bridges. “The world needs more positive portrayals of Black girls in pop culture. Mattel has really gotten behind Karma’s messages of empowerment, self-expression and using your voice to change the world, and I’m so excited for the impressive line they are developing to be available to kids everywhere.”

Created by multi-award-winning American rapper, actor, producer, entrepreneur and philanthropist Chris ‘Ludacris’ Bridges (Fast and Furious Franchise, Fear Factor, Crash), Karma’s World was originally inspired by Chris’ oldest daughter. The series follows 10-year-old Karma Grant, an aspiring musical artist and rapper with big talent and an even bigger heart. Every episode is infused with hip-hop music, streetwear fashion and original choreography. The series focuses on themes of self-expression, identity, leadership, creativity and the importance of community. Geared for children 6-9, Karma’s World is a coming of age story about a young Black girl finding her voice and using it to change her world.

The deal was brokered by 9 Story’s dedicated brand management and consumer products division, 9 Story Brands.

About Mattel

Mattel is a leading global toy company and owner of one of the strongest catalogs of children’s and family entertainment franchises in the world. We create innovative products and experiences that inspire, entertain and develop children through play. We engage consumers through our portfolio of iconic brands, including Barbie®, Hot Wheels®, Fisher-Price®, American Girl®, Thomas & Friends®, UNO® and MEGA®, as well as other popular intellectual properties that we own or license in partnership with global entertainment companies. Our offerings include film and television content, gaming, music and live events. We operate in 35 locations and our products are available in more than 150 countries in collaboration with the world’s leading retail and ecommerce companies. Since its founding in 1945, Mattel is proud to be a trusted partner in empowering children to explore the wonder of childhood and reach their full potential.

About 9 Story Brands

9 Story Brands is the dedicated brand management and consumer products division of 9 Story Media Group, a leading content creator, producer and distributor of kids and family focused intellectual property. 9 Story Brands builds international entertainment brands for kids, with expertise across creative, brand marketing and licensing. 9 Story Brands manages merchandising rights for top children’s properties including Daniel Tiger’s Neighborhood, Clifford The Big Red Dog, Colorforms, Wild Kratts, Super Why! and Karma’s World. www.9story.com

About Chris Bridges

Chris Bridges, sometimes professionally known as “Ludacris,” is a successful actor, producer, entrepreneur and philanthropist as well as one of music’s most successful recording artists. Chris currently lives in Atlanta, Georgia. His love for his community led him to found The Ludacris Foundation (TLF), in 2001. This nonprofit organization seeks to inspire youth through education and memorable experiences and to uplift families and communities, while fostering economic development. For more information on TLF check out theludacrisfoundation.org.

About Karma’s World Entertainment

Karma’s World Entertainment, founded by Chris Bridges, is an entertainment media company dedicated to helping kids develop self-esteem, healthy living, creativity and leadership skills through fun music and problem-solving educational programs, with an appreciation for diversity.

MAT-CORP