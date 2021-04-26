Vizient Announces New Member Agreement with Antelope Valley Hospital

IRVING, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Vizient, Inc. today announced a new agreement with Antelope Valley Hospital, based in Lancaster, California. In addition to access Vizient’s group purchasing contract portfolio, the agreement includes participation in the Vizient Pharmacy Program and a pharmacy network, Savings Actualyzer for supply chain analytics, advisory services, Procure-to-Pay Transaction Management, and more. Antelope Valley Hospital’s agreement with Vizient signifies a commitment to lowering health care costs while simultaneously continuing to improve patient outcomes.

“We’re excited to welcome Antelope Valley to Vizient membership and to work with them to help them reach their goals,” said Rand Ballard, chief customer officer for Vizient. “By aligning their cost-savings initiatives with our sourcing portfolio, programs and analytics capabilities, we believe we can help strengthen their position as a leader in meeting the health care needs of the communities they serve for years to come.”

Antelope Valley Hospital is a full-service, acute-care hospital that has delivered exceptional care for over 65 years. Antelope Valley Hospital provides care to over 220,000 patients every year as a facility of the Antelope Valley Healthcare District, a service area that spans more than 1,500 square miles. The hospital offers the region’s only Trauma Center, Pediatric unit, NICU, Inpatient Mental Health Department, in addition to Labor and Delivery, Accredited Chest Pain Center/STEMI Receiving Center, Advanced Primary Stroke Center and a Comprehensive Community Cancer Center.

“In healthcare today, we have to balance costs, while ensuring the quality is high,” said Edward Mirzabegian, CEO of Antelope Valley Hospital. “It’s a priority for our organization to partner with those that are the experts in the supply chain process, in order for the hospital to focus on patient care. Vizient provides that level of partnership to ensure we are meeting those high standards for our patients, our community and our organization.”

