SecurityAdvisor Joins Palo Alto Networks Cortex XSOAR Marketplace

SUNNYVALE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--SecurityAdvisor, the only real-time, personalized security awareness platform that quantifiably reduces security incidents, today announced that its integrated content pack is now available on the Palo Alto Networks Cortex XSOAR Marketplace, the industry's most comprehensive security orchestration marketplace. The content pack from SecurityAdvisor provides customers with ways to improve overall security posture and reduce the number of security events through real-time coaching about relevant cyberthreats.

SecurityAdvisor's coaching platform delivers targeted micro-nudges to employees, which effectively encourages them to change their behavior and reduce the number of security incidents. With a single click from Palo Alto Networks Cortex XSOAR Marketplace, organizations can seamlessly integrate security awareness training within their existing security infrastructure, including endpoint security, threat intelligence, and cyber attack response services. The platform uniquely shares relevant, situational training content in real-time, making users more likely to change their behavior as they are taught how to identify and remediate cyber threats. The training is responsive to the user's behavior and has been shown to reduce incidents by 90% due to better security awareness and hygiene.

The Cortex XSOAR content pack is designed to enable security teams to automate real-time delivery of relevant security training modules to end-users when an exploit is discovered, or an incident occurs. For example, when the SOC detects a user clicking on a link in a phishing email, Cortex XSOAR will automatically trigger an anti-phishing training module directly to the employee to prevent future incidents.

"Despite heavy investments in cybersecurity awareness training, many employees still engage in risky behaviors. With the rise in remote work, the risks employees expose themselves to increase exponentially, as they're connecting to the same systems for both professional and personal work," said Sai Venkataraman, CEO of SecurityAdvisor. "As businesses refine their long-term remote work security strategy, it is critical for security leaders to proactively address security threats in targeted ways that get to the heart of understanding why these unique human behaviors occur and arm end users with the knowledge and tools to address them. We're excited to partner with one of the world's largest security marketplaces, as it will provide existing Cortex XSOAR customers with the insight to improve the human side of their organizations' security posture."

As part of the integration, organizations will have access to an extensive library of cybersecurity awareness micro modules and customizable phishing simulations, real-time user coaching, and related reporting tools, including executive dashboards and department trends. As the prevalence of remote and hybrid work increases and the role of the at-home worker in protecting their organizations from cybersecurity threats becomes a growing concern, this new integration extends the reach of SecurityAdvisor's platform, empowering more organizations to transform their employees into a key component of their security posture.

"A robust, open ecosystem is at the heart of Cortex XSOAR. We are proud to welcome SecurityAdvisor to the industry's largest SOAR ecosystem," said Rishi Bhargava, vice president of product strategy, Cortex XSOAR at Palo Alto Networks. "Having SecurityAdvisor available on the Cortex XSOAR Marketplace will enable our shared customers to rapidly scale automation and further improve their security posture."

