Klein Constantia and Frederick Wildman and Sons Announce Strategic Sales Partnership

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Frederick Wildman and Sons has entered into a new partnership with Klein Constantia, a historic winery located in the rolling hills of the Constantiaberg, outside of Cape Town. Effective, April 15th, Frederick Wildman will leverage its network of resources to expand Klein Constantia’s presence and retail footprint in the U.S. market.

“For over three centuries, our winery has produced some of South Africa’s finest wines,” says Klein Constantia Vice Chairman and Partner, Hans Astrom. “Historically, wineries like ours that have been family-owned retain strong values and principles that have been passed down for generations. It is crucial to find the right partner who not only understands the importance of a winery’s heritage but understands how to carefully market that legacy to consumers. That is precisely the partner we have found in Frederick Wildman, and we are looking forward to many years of shared success in our new venture.”

Founded in 1685 by Simon van der Stel—the Cape’s first Dutch governor—Klein Constantia has garnered a reputation for producing wine favored by aristocrats and world leaders such as Frederick the Great of Prussia, Louis XVI of France, Napoleon Bonaparte, Queen Victoria, George Washington, Thomas Jefferson, and John Adams. Today, one of Klein Constantia flagship wines is the Vin de Constance—a dessert wine first produced in the 17th century and revived in 1986 after its production ceased for nearly a hundred years.

Another flagship wine is Klein Constantia’s Metis Sauvignon Blanc—a collaboration with Pascal Jolivet that blends French and South African wine techniques and has become one of the region’s most popular styles of Sauvignon Blanc.

“South African wines continue to be a burgeoning segment in the U.S. market, so this is a truly exciting time for us to partner with Klein Constantia,” said Frederick Wildman President and COO Marc Hirten. “Our companies share an affinity for pursuing the highest quality, and we are privileged that such an iconic and historic brand will be the first South African winery in our global portfolio.”

Through this strategic sales partnership, Frederick Wildman will begin importing several of Klein Constantia’s signature wines, which will begin appearing on retail shelves across the U.S. in July 2021.

ABOUT FREDERICK WILDMAN AND SONS

Frederick Wildman and Sons is a New York based fine wine importer offering the leading properties from France, Italy, Spain, Argentina, and other regions. The portfolio includes more than 75 brands, including: Santi, Nino Negri, Lamberti, Pol Roger, Château Fuissé, J.J. Vincent, Olivier Leflaive, Famille Hugel, Pascal Jolivet, Chartreuse, Marchesi di Barolo, Domaine Faiveley, as well as Cantine Riunite & CIV’s full portfolio, and the wines of Gruppo Italiano Vini. For more information, visit https://www.frederickwildman.com/.

ABOUT KLEIN CONSTANTIA

Described as one of the world’s most beautiful vineyards, Klein Constantia is located on the upper foothills of the Constantiaberg, with superb views across the Constantia Valley and False Bay. With a history that dates back to 1685, Klein Constantia produces some of South Africa’s most notable wines on its vineyards that special in cool-climate varietals. For more information, visit https://www.kleinconstantia.com/.