Galvanize Joins Forces with Austin Urban Technology Movement to Drive Diversity in Tech

AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Diversity within the Austin tech scene has barely budged since 2015. To change that, Galvanize – a leader in developing talent and capabilities for individuals and corporations in the fields of software engineering and data science – announced a new partnership with Austin Urban Technology Movement (AUTM), a nonprofit bridging the gap between Black and Hispanic communities and the technology industry through job placement, career development, and networking opportunities.

“Galvanize was founded on the belief that anyone who wants to pursue a career in tech should be able to do so,” said Dr. Sam Kline, Director of Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion at Galvanize. “The traditional tech career path has kept generations of underrepresented students from entering the industry across the country. We’re very excited to be working with AUTM to make progress toward closing that gap.”

Specifically, Galvanize and AUTM will reduce the barriers currently keeping Austin’s Black and Hispanic community members from entering tech by:

Engaging and promoting Galvanize’s Austin, TX events

Inviting anyone who has participated in Galvanize’s JavaScript 101- 401 series or Python Workshop series to participate in Galvanize’s Premium Prep Program for free

Sharing information about financial support options for full-time and part-time immersive programs

“Accessibility and affordability are the major barriers preventing us from eliminating the skills gap and increasing representation of Black and Hispanic communities in the technology industry,” said Michael Ward Jr., President and Chief Executive Officer of AUTM. “In order to overcome these challenges in the tech industry and eliminate the racial wealth gap across industry sectors, partnerships like this are needed to create new pathways into entry-level and middle-skilled jobs. We are ecstatic to add Galvanize to our workforce development ecosystem and work with them to reshape the tech industry.”

Galvanize - a subsidiary of Stride, Inc. (NYSE: LRN) - currently has invested over $1 million in its We Stand Together scholarship to fund full, partial, and deposit-level scholarships for students who identify as Black or African-American to our full-time and part-time immersive programs in Software Engineering and Data Science.

Galvanize also offers tuition assistance options that include an industry-leading income share agreement, through which eligible students can complete their course of study and defer the cost of tuition until they earn a job making an equivalent salary of $60K a year.

About Galvanize

Galvanize is a learning community for technology with eight physical campuses across the U.S. where innovative startups, aspiring students, and large enterprises benefit from a dynamic, unique technology ecosystem. Galvanize is an industry leader in technology education, offering the Data Science and Hack Reactor Software Engineering immersive boot camps that propel careers and help individuals thrive in the digital economy. In addition to its physical campuses, Galvanize offers full-time and part-time immersive boot camps to individuals remotely, and tailored workforce training to enterprise clients to address each of their unique needs. With 8,000+ graduates, Galvanize alumni have gone on to bring their talents to over 2,250 companies. Galvanize is a subsidiary of Stride, Inc. (NYSE: LRN), a premier provider of innovative, high-quality online and blended education solutions, curriculum, and programs to students, schools, and enterprises in primary, secondary and post-secondary settings. Learn more at galvanize.com.

About Austin Urban Tech Movement (AUTM)

Austin Urban Technology Movement (AUTM) bridges the gap between Black and Hispanic communities and the technology industry through job placement, career development, and networking opportunities. AUTM’s vision is to increase representation of the Global Majority working, developing, and using technology, while leading diversity, equity, and inclusion practices in the tech ecosystem. To learn more about Austin Urban Technology Movement (AUTM), visit www.autmtx.org.