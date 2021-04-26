CACI Awarded $447 Million Contract by National Security Agency

ARLINGTON, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--CACI International Inc (NYSE: CACI) announced today that it has been awarded a five-year single award contract, with a ceiling value of $447 million, by the National Security Agency (NSA) to provide process and mission technology in support of the signals intelligence and cybersecurity missions that provide our nation’s policymakers and military with actionable intelligence to secure and defend vital networks.

John Mengucci, CACI President and Chief Executive Officer, said, “This award continues CACI’s decade long relationship supporting the NSA’s cryptology, signals intelligence, and network operations missions. CACI remains steadfastly committed to supporting our customer in executing their critical missions to keep our nation and its citizens safe.”

