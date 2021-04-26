Pieris Pharmaceuticals and Boston Pharmaceuticals Enter into an Exclusive Worldwide Product License for PRS-342, a 4-1BB/GPC3 Immuno-Oncology Bispecific

BOSTON & CAMBRIDGE, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: PIRS) and Boston Pharmaceuticals today announced that the companies have entered into an exclusive product license agreement to develop PRS-342, a 4-1BB/GPC3 preclinical immuno-oncology Anticalin®-antibody bispecific fusion protein. Under the terms of the agreement, Boston Pharmaceuticals has exclusively licensed worldwide rights to PRS-342. Pieris will receive an upfront payment of $10 million and is further entitled to receive up to approximately $353 million in development, regulatory, and sales-based milestone payments, and tiered royalties on sales of PRS-342. Pieris will also contribute an undisclosed amount toward manufacturing activities.

“Based on the encouraging preclinical data from PRS-342, as well as data demonstrative of the 4-1BB mechanism of action we have seen from Pieris’ other immuno-oncology programs, we are excited to have the opportunity on a global scale to progress this program into clinical development in areas of significant unmet need,” said Robert Armstrong, Chief Executive Officer of Boston Pharmaceuticals. “We look forward to working with Pieris, benefiting from both their strong early-stage development expertise and their deep understanding of immuno-oncology bispecifics.”

“Our recent presentations at AACR for our HER2- and PD-L1-targeting 4-1BB bispecifics demonstrate the potency of our costimulatory approach, especially our bispecific antibodies’ ability to achieve clinical benefit, including in patients who have failed checkpoint therapy. It is therefore rewarding to see another one of our 4-1BB-based Anticalin bispecifics for immuno-oncology moving towards the clinic,” said Stephen S. Yoder, President and Chief Executive Officer of Pieris. “Boston Pharmaceuticals has a strong leadership team and proven track record of developing a broad range of assets, including in oncology, and we look forward to the advancement of this next-generation bispecific and to directly supporting some crucial next steps towards clinical initiation.”

Pieris is a clinical-stage biotechnology company that discovers and develops Anticalin® protein-based drugs to target validated disease pathways in a unique and transformative way. Our pipeline includes inhalable Anticalin proteins to treat respiratory diseases and immuno-oncology multi-specifics tailored for the tumor microenvironment.

Boston Pharmaceuticals is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company that leverages an experienced drug development team to advance a portfolio of high value candidates that address important unmet medical needs. The Company partners with innovative biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies to acquire drug development candidates.

