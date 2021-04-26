HelloFresh Teams Up With Queer Eye Star and Cooking Expert Antoni Porowski to Promote Snappy Skillet Shortcuts for Home Cooks

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--HelloFresh, the leader in delivering delicious ingredients and easy-to-follow recipes to households worldwide, announced today a new partnership with star of Queer Eye and New York Times bestselling author, Antoni Porowski. Joined in the kitchen by his four-legged cooking companion, Neon, Antoni stars in a new campaign showcasing that cooking great food doesn’t need to be complicated.

"I was excited to partner with HelloFresh because we have a similar kitchen philosophy: cooking doesn't need to be complicated," said Antoni Porowski. "I also love their recipes because they help you whip up a delicious, home-cooked meal in 30 minutes or less while also teaching you something new. Together, we came up with some skillet shortcuts that make cooking even easier and also really help you level up in the kitchen."

Throughout the campaign, Antoni will share his exclusive tips and easy-to-follow cooking hacks known as “skillet shortcuts” designed to help home cooks feel comfortable and empowered in the kitchen. Skillet shortcuts will include tips like using a serrated knife to easily cut tomatoes, using a spoon to quickly peel ginger, or soaking shallots to achieve a more mellow flavor.

“We design recipes to be easy and enjoyable so that home cooks can feel accomplished in the kitchen regardless of their skill level,” said Dana Murrell, Head of Culinary at HelloFresh US. “Antoni shares a similar approach to cooking and we’re excited to join forces to bring some skillet shortcuts that will make cooking an even easier and rewarding experience.”

By delivering delicious ingredients and easy-to-follow recipes right to your doorstep, HelloFresh gives homecooks everything they need for a successful, rewarding and satisfying cooking experience. With over 25 featured recipes each week, HelloFresh offers a variety of flexible meal options, including low-calorie, oven ready, family-friendly, veggie, 20-minute meals, and more. In addition, customers can enhance their at-home dining experience with a selection of chef-curated meal additions that range from premium proteins and snacks to decadent dessert, quick lunches, breakfasts and savory sides.

For more information, visit www.hellofresh.com.

About HelloFresh

HelloFresh SE is the world’s leading meal-kit company and operates in the U.S., the United Kingdom, Germany, the Netherlands, Belgium, Luxembourg, Australia, Austria, Switzerland, Canada, New Zealand, Sweden, France and Denmark. In 2020, HelloFresh delivered over 600 million meals and reached close to 5.3 million active customers. HelloFresh was founded in Berlin in November 2011 and went public on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange in November 2017. HelloFresh has offices in New York, Berlin, London, Amsterdam, Sydney, Toronto, Auckland, Paris and Copenhagen.