Genii Analytics Partners with CallMiner to Enhance Customer Experience and Contact Centre Performance in South Africa

NOTTINGHAM, United Kingdom--(BUSINESS WIRE)--CallMiner, the leading provider of speech and customer interaction analytics, today announced a partnership with Genii Analytics to provide speech and multichannel behavioural analytics within Genii solutions for organisations in South Africa. Genii will integrate CallMiner within its Analytical QA and Predict products, as well as use insights from CallMiner to fortify its consulting and professional services resources.

Genii is a full stack conversational analytics company, providing software solutions, IaaS (Insights-as a service), consulting, and professional services to optimise customer experience (CX), retention, sales and collections. Organisations across a wide range of segments, including financial services, healthcare and BPOs, rely on Genii’s deep CX and contact centre domain expertise to help select and implement a speech analytics solution that is best suited for an organisation’s specific needs.

Through the CallMiner and Genii integration partnership, organisations will realise key benefits, including:

Deep conversational analytics on all customer interactions to enable companies to improve customer service, retention, sales and collections

AI-driven behavioural analytics that provide transformational insights, down to root cause level, into customer and agent conversations

Predictive customer analytics and digital engagement to increase sales and retain customers effectively

“CallMiner’s AI-fuelled speech analytics, with automated scoring, offers rich insight into the dynamic nature of every customer conversation,” said Kobus van der Westhuizen, CEO and founder of Genii Analytics. “Genii’s ability to help drive the most impactful action for our customers is enhanced with CallMiner by revealing transformational insights with data supported confidence.”

The partnership will encompass voice and text-based interactions, such as chat and email, for all South African languages.

“Genii Analytics provides a complete range of contact centre analytics solutions and services for the South African market,” said Frank Sherlock, VP of International at CallMiner. “Our partnership enables Genii to take advantage of CallMiner’s deep customer experience and agent performance insight to enhance their solutions with conversational awareness that improves business decisions and delivers bottom-line results.”

About Genii Analytics

Genii Analytics provides customer conversational analytics solutions, artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning solutions to companies in the Financial Services, Telco, Healthcare, Insurance, Automotive and Retail sectors. Genii further provides advice, consulting and professional services. Genii further provides Autonomous Predictive Digital Engagement solution for sales, retentions, collection and service.

About CallMiner

CallMiner is a recognised leader in the speech analytics software industry, harvesting key customer and operational insights from multi- channel customer interactions. Uniting with our customers and partners, our platform drives contact centre efficiency, positive customer and employee experience and significant improvements in top and bottom-line corporate performance.