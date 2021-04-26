Current and D.Z. Cook Company Announce Partnership in Northern California

CLEVELAND--(BUSINESS WIRE)--GE Current, a Daintree company has named D.Z. Cook Company its new lighting agent, bringing Current’s high-quality fixtures and controls to more businesses throughout Northern California and Northern Nevada.

A central tenet of the new partnership focuses on introducing Daintree® controls to more organizations in the region, enabling more intelligent environments and energy-efficient operations. Additionally, Current provides D.Z. Cook with a wider variety of industry-leading lighting solutions to offer their customers and contractors within the commercial and industrial sectors.

“We are looking forward to working alongside D.Z. Cook,” said Mark Lachman, Current’s Area Manager in Northern California. “With over 50 years of experience in the lighting and electrical markets, they’ve proven their value and exceptional level of commitment to their customers on many occasions. We trust that D.Z. Cook will bring that same high level of determination to our lighting products and Daintree controls.”

As part of the new relationship, D.Z. Cook expands their line of product offerings and resources, facilitating their continued growth within the lighting market in Northern California.

“We’re excited to be partnering with Current and to begin offering Daintree controls to our customers,” said Bob Powell, President of D.Z. Cook. “Current has a reputation for best-in-class lighting and controls products, and their goals fit very nicely with the vision we have for our lighting business.”

About GE Current, a Daintree company:

Current enhances commercial, industrial, city and specialty applications with advanced lighting and intelligent controls. Working with our partners, we deliver the best possible outcomes for our customers. See why Current is always on at www.gecurrent.com.

About D.Z. Cook Company:

Founded in 1967 in San Francisco, D.Z. Cook Company is a manufacturer’s representative firm that specializes in design build projects, serving the electrical and lighting markets in Northern Nevada and Northern California. With local inventory, as well as product and solution expertise, D.Z. Cook connects contractors and end users with their distributor partners.