Maximus UK Secures Major Contracts to Deliver Government’s Restart Programme

LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Maximus has secured two prime contracts to deliver the Restart programme in South and East London, and in South and West Yorkshire, Derbyshire and Nottinghamshire.

The Restart programme provides 12 months of tailored and community-based support for people that are long-term unemployed, and forms part of the UK Government’s Plan for Jobs to help people directly impacted by the pandemic. It was procured through the CAEHRS Framework announced last year.

To deliver the programme, Maximus has partnered with local authorities, social enterprises and sector experts in recruitment and skills and leading providers of adult education.

Maximus will also invest more than ten million pounds into hundreds of community organisations, charities and small and medium sized businesses through our innovative Community Partnership Networks, co-locating services in towns and cities and funding innovative support to help Restart participants develop new skills, overcome barriers and find work.

In total, the two contracts – the maximum that could be won by a single provider – are for four years, with a two year option, and are valued at more than £690m for the total contract period.

Maximus is one of the largest and highest performing employment support providers in the country, operating at scale across England, Scotland and Wales, supporting nearly 300,000 people into work. The result announced today builds on the company’s existing delivery while also expanding into new areas.

Together with supply chain partners, Maximus will be recruiting more than 1,500 people to deliver the programme.

Minister for Employment, Mims Davies MP, said:

“Our Plan for Jobs is already delivering fresh hope and new opportunity across the country after the impact of the pandemic on our Labour market. The new Restart programme will give over a million jobseekers the crucial tailored support they need to get back into employment as we push to build back better.”

Dr Paul Williams, Division President of Maximus UK, said:

“Through Restart and our wider delivery in communities right across Britain, we are committed to playing our part in the national effort to rebuild the British economy.

This result cements our position as one of the leading providers of employment support both in the UK and globally, recognising our track record of strong performance and working collaboratively with local partners.”

Bruce Caswell, President and Chief Executive Officer of Maximus, said:

“Maximus is committed to helping governments around the globe in their efforts to rebuild their economies and deal with the impacts of the pandemic on their citizens. We are proud to be taking a leading role in the UK Government’s Restart program to help people find employment. We have a long history of providing high performing and innovative employment support in the UK and we will use this expertise to help more people than ever before.”

About Maximus UK

Maximus UK, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Maximus, Inc., operates several businesses in the UK, including the Centre for Health and Disability Assessments, Remploy and Health Management. Maximus UK employs 4,000 staff, including over 1,400 doctors, nurses, occupational therapists and other Healthcare Professionals. Operating from more than 270 locations, Maximus UK is one of the largest providers of employment, health and disability support programmes in the country. Learn more at maximusuk.co.uk.