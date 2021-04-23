Impact Rankings 2021 Recognize Westcliff University’s Outstanding Performance

IRVINE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Westcliff University, an innovative higher education institution, is proud to announce its recent recognition via the Times Higher Education’s 2021 Impact Rankings. These rankings represent a global performance table that assesses universities against the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), which are widely considered a blueprint to achieve a better and more sustainable future for all. The individual rankings, 17 in total, address the global challenges in the areas of poverty, inequality, climate change, environmental degradation, peace and justice. Westcliff University was compared to more than one thousand universities from around the world and ranked top 35 or better across six different categories among participating U.S. institutions.

“Westcliff University is dedicated to providing students a positive and rewarding experience that prepares them to succeed in their lives and careers as global citizens contributing to a better future for all,” said Dr. Anthony Lee, president and CEO of Westcliff. “We are proud of this recognition in the 2021 Impact Ranking as it underscores our ongoing dedication to operating in the best interests of our students and the surrounding community at large.”

The Impact Rankings evaluate how learning institutions address global challenges through a comprehensive and balanced comparison across four broad areas – research, outreach, teaching and stewardship. The mission of the rankings is to help universities understand their position against their own mission; help students find and access the university best suited to their abilities and aspirations; and help higher education deliver transformational teaching, research and innovation.

Among American universities, Westcliff ranked as follows:

Top 15 in Decent Work and Economic Growth , which highlights the university’s role as an engine for economic growth and its responsibility as an employer;

, which highlights the university’s role as an engine for economic growth and its responsibility as an employer; Top 20 in Peace and Justice , which focuses on how universities can support strong institutions in their country and promote peace and justice;

, which focuses on how universities can support strong institutions in their country and promote peace and justice; Top 30 in Partnerships for the Goals , a rank that looks at the broader ways in which universities support the SDGs through collaboration with other countries, the promotion of best practices and the publication of data;

, a rank that looks at the broader ways in which universities support the SDGs through collaboration with other countries, the promotion of best practices and the publication of data; Top 30 in Gender Equality , which draws emphasis on universities’ research on the study of gender equality, their policies on the matter and their commitment to recruiting and promoting women;

, which draws emphasis on universities’ research on the study of gender equality, their policies on the matter and their commitment to recruiting and promoting women; Top 35 in Quality Education , which ranks universities by their contribution to early years and lifelong learning, their research on quality education in general and their commitment to inclusive education; and

, which ranks universities by their contribution to early years and lifelong learning, their research on quality education in general and their commitment to inclusive education; and Top 35 in Reduced Inequalities, which concentrates on universities’ research on social inequalities, their policies on discrimination and their commitment to recruiting staff and students from under-represented groups.

Founded in 1993 and based in Irvine, Calif., Westcliff University is a California Benefit Corporation which certifies its commitment to serving the interests and welfare of its students, staff, faculty and the greater community. Westcliff takes great pride in going beyond simply producing graduates prepared for career success, and instead produces graduates that are highly employable, marketable and ready to contribute to today’s rapidly changing professional world. The university’s innovative and affordable programs are offered live online and in classrooms across the globe.

To learn more about Westcliff University, visit www.westcliff.edu.

About Westcliff University: Westcliff University is an innovative international higher education institution with its finger on the pulse of the global business landscape and the needs of today’s employers. Founded in 1993 and based in Irvine, Calif., it offers bachelor’s, master’s and doctorate degrees spanning 21 areas of study including business, education, STEM – and most recently law – after its acquisition of Western State College of Law. As the oldest law school in Orange County, Calif., Western State College of Law at Westcliff University is an established institution with a 50-year track record of success and a reputation for producing both successful trial lawyers and more than 150+ graduates that have gone on to serve as judges and judicial officers in Calif. Westcliff is a California Public Benefit Corporation which certifies its dedication to operating in the best interests of its students and the surrounding community. Its programs focus on both the hard and soft skills needed to secure quality jobs in high-growth industries; it offers community and business engagement opportunities for the hands-on experience today’s students require; and it provides innovative and affordable programs live online and in classrooms across the globe. Visit www.westcliff.edu and www.wsulaw.edu to learn more.

