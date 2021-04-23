Fund the First Partners with GALLS® to Further Serve America’s Heroes

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Fund the First, a crowdfunding platform for first responders, military, and medical professionals, and GALLS, LLC®, North America’s leading distributor of uniforms and equipment to the public safety market announce a strategic partnership to further serve America’s heroes.

The partnership establishes Galls, LLC as the official tactical supply sponsor of the Fund the First platform.

Founded by NYPD Detective Robert Garland, Fund the First stops the cycle of scams and corruption commonly seen on other donation-based crowdfunding platforms by fully verifying every campaign to ensure that it is legitimate and proceeds go directly to the first responder, military member, medical professional, or his/her family. With Fund the First, America’s heroes have a trusted place to go, to give, and to get the support they need.

“We are excited to announce the partnership with Galls as we expand our brand into the households of many more first responders, military, and medical professionals. With over 50 years of our nation’s heroes trusting Galls to supply their essential gear and supplies needs, it is easy to see how a partnership with them makes sense. We will now be able to offer our platform users with exclusive discounts and perks to Galls, LLC,” Garland said.

Mike Fadden is the CEO of Galls and a big supporter of Fund the First. “We’ve been searching for a great partner to further Galls’ desire to support the first responder community. Galls is excited to use our national footprint and web presence to help Fund the First grow and, in doing so, help first responders and their families raise the money that they desperately need and richly deserve. I look forward to a long relationship with Fund the First.”

About GALLS®:

Lexington, Kentucky-based GALLS, LLC® is “Proud to Serve America’s Public Safety Professionals.” Together with its subsidiaries, GALLS represent the largest distributor of uniform and equipment to public safety personnel, including police, fire, EMS, private security, corrections, federal/military, and postal. Each year, more than one million men and women in the public safety, postal, and public transportation industries depend on GALLS for their essential and robust selection of equipment and apparel, ranging from customized uniforms, sunglasses, and boots/shoes to body armor, handcuffs, medical kits, and light bars. Founded in 1967, GALLS is a trusted resource for fast, convenient, and reliable public safety equipment, supplies, and gear. GALLS is headquartered in Lexington, KY, and boasts an associate team of 1500-plus based throughout the United States that services customers through an award-winning national catalog, convenient eCommerce site, more than 125 dedicated sales reps, 80 locations, and the eQuip agency online solution. Learn more at www.galls.com.

ABOUT FUND THE FIRST

Fund the First is the nation’s leading verified crowdfunding platform for first responders, military, and medical professionals. The platform stops the cycle of scams and corruption by fully verifying every campaign to ensure that it's legitimate and proceeds go directly to the first responder, military member, medical professional, or his/her family. Learn more at www.fundthefirst.com. For media inquiries, please contact ashton@fundthefirst.com.