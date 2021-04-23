TrustSwap Announces Official Partnership with Eden Reforestation Projects to Plant One Million Trees

MONTREAL--(BUSINESS WIRE)--TrustSwap, a full-service digital asset ecosystem focused on smart contract applications, today announced a partnership with Eden Reforestation Projects, a 501(c)3 non-profit organization dedicated to reforestation and creating livelihoods for impoverished communities by providing employment, to plant over 1 million trees in 2021 to offset the heavy environmental costs created by the energy-intensive needs of blockchain technologies and cryptocurrencies. By the end of the year, TrustSwap will have aided Eden Reforestation Projects in planting nearly 20,000 acres of forest.

TrustSwap will utilize its FlashLaunch feature to help raise additional funds for the Eden Reforestation Project. FlashLaunch is similar to TrustSwap’s LaunchPad token offerings, but geared towards raises under $750,000 to enable smaller projects to participate in the crypto marketplace.

For each FlashLaunch organized, TrustSwap will mint and sell five “Golden Ticket” NFTs with 10% of the proceeds being donated to the Eden Reforestation Projects. Bids for these “Golden Ticket” NFTs will begin at 0.2 ETH and unlock access to a guaranteed $500 priority allocation for that launch. The “Golden Ticket” NFTs can also be traded and resold on any marketplace for 24 hours prior to the launch.

“Working with Eden Reforestation Projects for this collaboration has been extremely rewarding, with more than 120,000 trees already planted from our partnership,” said Jeff Kirdeikis, CEO of TrustSwap. “It takes collective effort to help save our environment, and we are proud to do our part through this partnership with such a worthwhile organization.”

About TrustSwap:

TrustSwap is a multichain, full-service digital asset ecosystem that offers: P2P/OTC Escrow, Time-release payments, Launchpads, Incubator programs, NFT marketplace, Team token & Liquidity Locks and automated distribution protocol solutions. Their purpose is to build tools and applications that ensure the security of crypto for everyday hodlers and large venture capitalists alike. For more information, visit www.trustswap.org.

About Eden Reforestation Projects:

Eden Reforestation Projects is a 501(c)(3) non-profit whose mission is to provide fair wage employment to impoverished villagers as agents of global forest restoration. One of the most cost-effective reforestation projects on the planet, Eden’s “Employ to Plant” methodology results in a multiplication of positive socio-economic and environmental measures. With a goal of planting one trillion trees, Eden hopes to provide the dignity of employment to tens of thousands of people in countries where poverty is rampant. For more information, visit https://edenprojects.org/.