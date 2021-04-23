Talkdesk Announces Strategic Partnership with Microsoft to Help Enterprises Deliver More Personalized Customer Experiences

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Talkdesk®, Inc., the leading cloud contact center for innovative enterprises, today announced an expanded partnership with Microsoft to give contact centers more ways to deliver seamless, highly personalized customer experiences and drive greater productivity by streamlining workflows.

With the Talkdesk solution now fully embedded within the Microsoft Dynamics experience, agents can seamlessly handle cases from a single screen, leveraging click-to-call, screen pops and other features to quickly and efficiently resolve customer enquiries. Agents can also instantly view contextual data, like interaction history, to better personalize conversations. Additionally, pre-built and customizable automations eliminate the need for manual updates, which impact productivity, can lead to errors and create potential compliance risks. Automatic data syncs between Microsoft Dynamics 365 customer relationship management (CRM) and Talkdesk contact center data ensures information in both systems is always up to date.

“Serving clients seamlessly and efficiently is a top priority for our company,” said Lizbeth Miranda, IT operations administrator, Mines & Associates. “Prior to the Talkdesk integration with Microsoft Dynamics 365, our staff had to navigate across several different applications to add relevant notes to caller records. Now, any additions our intake staff make to the call notes are automatically tracked with a timestamp. This keeps all of our staff on the same page and allows us to support clients quickly and effortlessly, which has been particularly helpful since most of our staff have transitioned to remote work.”

The deepening of the Microsoft and Talkdesk partnership will also include strategic joint initiatives, while paving the way for future enhancements and additional integrations across other Microsoft products. Further, the Talkdesk solution is now available through the Microsoft AppSource. The Microsoft Dynamics 365 integration is also accessible via the Talkdesk AppConnect Marketplace, which features one-click access to more than 80 offerings including out-of-the-box integrations, applications, services and hardware.

“For enterprises to achieve their customer experience ambitions, they must leverage all the available resources and put them to work in smarter ways,” said Charanya Kannan, chief product officer, Talkdesk. “In more closely pairing Talkdesk CX Cloud with Microsoft Dynamics 365, we’re putting deep contextual data at their fingertips, giving them a powerful tool for building comprehensive and remarkably personalized customer journeys.”

“We are excited for Talkdesk to bring its customer experience leadership and innovation to the Microsoft partner ecosystem,” said Abel Aguiar, executive director, Partner Channel, Microsoft. “The native integration between Microsoft Dynamics 365 and Talkdesk CX Cloud will significantly streamline operations across the contact center and ensure better, more personalized customer interactions.”

