McDonald’s Restaurants in Tennessee Seeking to Hire Approximately 8,000 Employees This Summer

NASHVILLE, Tenn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--McDonald’s owner-operators across the Greater Tennessee Valley are staffing up for the busy summer season. Local McDonald’s restaurants expect to hire approximately 3,100 restaurant employees in Nashville and surrounding areas in preparation to welcome back customers safely.

“As local owner-operators, we are always looking for outstanding people to join our McFamily,” said Gina Wolfe, local McDonald’s owner/operator and president of the McDonald’s Greater Tennessee Valley Operators Association. “We’re proud to equip our employees with skills to succeed, whether they’re looking for a summer job or starting a career.”

“Tennessee has had one of the strongest economic recoveries in the country because employers like McDonald's continue to help Tennesseans get back in the workforce,” Governor Lee said. “McDonald's has nearly 8,000 jobs available across the state and I commend their efforts to provide opportunity and meaningful employment for Tennessee families."

During April 26-30, job seekers will have the chance to apply and take part in on the spot interviews to become a part of the McDonald’s team at participating restaurants – where they can enjoy benefits like flexible hours, world-class job training and opportunities in career advancement.

To ensure a safe working environment, McDonald’s restaurants have implemented more than 50 COVID-19 safety procedures to protect crew and customers. These include wellness and temperature checks, social distancing floor stickers, protective barriers at order points and masks and gloves for employees, with the addition of new procedures and training.

A summer job at McDonald’s prepares employees with on-the-job training for future careers within McDonald’s and beyond. In addition to gaining experience and knowledge in the hospitality industry, McDonald’s restaurant employees develop teamwork, customer service, responsibility and time management skills.

Job seekers can visit McDonalds.com/careers to learn more and apply to a restaurant near them, or text ‘apply’ to 36453 to start an application via text.

In addition to providing local jobs, McDonald’s continues to invest in the communities in which it serves through three major scholarship programs, HACER® National Scholarships, Thurgood Marshall Black and Positively Golden Scholarships and McDonald’s/APIA Scholarship program.

About McDonald’s USA

McDonald’s serves a variety of menu options made with quality ingredients to more than 25 million customers every day. Ninety-five percent of McDonald’s 14,000 U.S. restaurants are independently owned and operated by business men and women. For more information, visit www.mcdonalds.com, or follow us on Twitter @McDonalds and Facebook at www.facebook.com/mcdonalds.