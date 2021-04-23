Spacelabs Healthcare Awarded New Premier Agreement for Physiological Patient Monitoring and Non-Invasive Cardiology Products

SNOQUALMIE, Wash.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Spacelabs Healthcare, a division of OSI Systems, Inc. (the “Company” or “OSI Systems”) (NASDAQ: OSIS), announced today that it has been awarded a three-year Premier agreement for physiological patient monitoring and non-invasive cardiology solutions.

“We believe this agreement will bring significant value to the many thousands of hospitals and health systems served by Premier,” said Spacelabs President Shalabh Chandra. “As a US-based manufacturer, Spacelabs stands ready and able to receive and fill orders quickly to meet the needs of hospitals across the country.”

About OSI Systems

OSI Systems is a vertically integrated designer and manufacturer of specialized electronic systems and components for critical applications in the homeland security, healthcare, defense and aerospace industries. The Company combines more than 40 years of electronics engineering and manufacturing experience with offices and production facilities in more than a dozen countries to implement a strategy of expansion into selective end product markets. For more information on OSI Systems or its subsidiary companies, visit www.osi-systems.com. News Filter: OSIS-G

About Spacelabs Healthcare

Spacelabs Healthcare (www.spacelabshealthcare.com), a division of OSI Systems, Inc., is a provider of medical equipment and services, including solutions for patient monitoring and connectivity, non-invasive cardiology, and supplies and accessories selling to hospitals, clinics, and physician offices. The Company has offices in the United States, United Kingdom, Canada, France, Germany, and Italy, and distributors in more than 100 countries around the world

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements relate to Spacelabs’ current expectations, beliefs, and projections concerning matters that are not historical facts. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve uncertainties, risks, assumptions and contingencies, many of which are outside Spacelabs’ control and which may cause actual results to differ materially from those described in or implied by any forward-looking statements. Such statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the expected use and performance of Spacelabs’ products. Undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements, which are based on currently available information and speak only as of the date on which they are made. Spacelabs assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement made in this press release that becomes untrue because of subsequent events, new information or otherwise, except to the extent it is required to do so in connection with its ongoing requirements under Federal securities laws. For a further discussion of factors that could cause Spacelabs’ future results to differ materially from any forward-looking statements, see the section entitled "Risk Factors" in OSI Systems Inc.’s most recently filed Annual Report on Form 10-K and other risks described therein and in documents subsequently filed by OSI Systems, Inc. from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission.