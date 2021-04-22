Accell Celebrates Earth Day 2021 with Selection of Energy-Saving Products

FREMONT, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Accell, a provider of innovative power products and enhanced connectivity solutions, celebrates this year’s Earth Day by highlighting several products from its Amazon storefront, including its AxFAST® 3202 Level 2 Portable Electric Vehicle Charger (EVSE), Universal Laptop Docking Station, the Accell Air™ USB-C 4K Driver-Less Dock, the Accell Driver-Less USB-C 4K Docking Station and the Accell Thunderbolt 3 Docking Station.

“Accell and BizLink have always been committed to manufacturing innovative products that not only meet the needs of customers, but reduce the carbon footprint by consuming less energy,” stated Tenny Sin, vice president of sales and marketing, Accell. “As we celebrate Earth Day, we encourage our customers to enjoy our products and to pursue actions that contribute to environmental change.”

Accell’s products are manufactured by the BizLink Group, who has collaborated with several world-famous companies regarding the control of dangerous matters related to environmental protection technology. BizLink established the BizLink Environment Technical Standards to abide by related laws and rules, including ROHS 2.0, in order to produce high-quality products. BizLink’s environmental protection policy honors stopping and preventing environment pollution, implementing the requirements of environmental protection laws, as well as remaining devoted to protecting the environment.

About ACCELL Corporation

Built on a customer-centric and technologically advanced foundation, Accell is focused on providing user friendly designs, quality products and bringing value to its customers. The company’s product lines span various categories, including innovative IT products, Accell Power products, enhanced connectivity solutions, and the AxFAST EVSE Electric Vehicle Charger family of products. Partnering with our customers, Accell recently launched the USB-C to HDMI 2.0 Adapter that is CEC enabled for the Google Hangouts Meet Kit.

Based in the heart of Silicon Valley, with a large group of dedicated scientists, design engineers, and experienced sales and marketing professionals, as well as a dedicated US-based Support team, Accell is quickly becoming a world leader in delivering high-quality and affordable connectivity and power products. Sharing the same goals with our parent company BizLink, together we believe that in order to achieve sustainable development while growing our core business, we must also do right by the environment, and fulfill our corporate social responsibilities. BizLink has communicated its endeavors and achievements towards sustainability in the economy, the environment, and society through its CSR report since 2017 and has been awarded America’s Most Responsible Companies of 2021.

