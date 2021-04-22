Plasm Network and Bondly to Expand Strategic Partnership

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Today, Plasm Network, the multi-chain dApps hub on Polkadot that supports Ethereum and layer 2 solutions, and Bondly, the interoperable, transparent, and portable swap protocol designed to revolutionize traditional escrow methods that empower the next generation of NFT creators, announced the expansion of their strategic partnership supported by high-profile projects currently underway. Bondly will use the Plasm Network to further expand into the Polkadot ecosystem with its upcoming NFT launchpad and BondProtect as well as its NFT trading platform, BondSwap. Plasm Network is developing a special NFT that will be released on Bondly’s launchpad.

“Today’s announcement with Bondly is further testament to our mutual respect of one another’s technology and shared vision for the future of Web 3.0,” said Maarten Henskens, lead ecosystem growth, Plasm Network. “Together, our combined technology has the ability to expand the NFT space in the Polkadot ecosystem through minting, bidding, selling and transferring NFTs with our layer 2 solution.”

For milestone 1, Bondly will first add the contract on Dusty (testnet), doing a complete stress test to be ready for the second milestone. The Plasm team aims to become one of the first parachains on Kusama with Shiden Network, and this will be milestone 2 in launching Bondly’s services in the Polkadot ecosystem. After the launch on Kusama, Polkadot will be next once Plasm becomes a Parachain on Polkadot.

"Expanding our partnership with Plasm Network is a significant step in our growth and progression into the Polkadot ecosystem,” said Brandon Smith, CEO, Bondly. “Our integration on the Plasm Network will allow us to bring new levels of functionality and service for our community and platforms, including BondProtect and our upcoming NFT launchpad.”

Bondly NFT Launchpad, powered by BondSwap, serves as a proven model for its partners to gain traction, grow revenue, and secure a foothold in the NFT space through the use of Bondly’s infrastructure and networks as a foundation for verticals such as music, collectibles, game royalty NFTs, and more. Bondly NFT Swap platform is a trustless OTC (Over the Counter) trade process featured on BondSwap that allows users to list their NFTs for sale or trade directly to other users. NFT Swap allows the following trade options: NFT(s) for NFT(s), NFT(s) for cryptocurrency, or NFT(s) for NFT(s) and cryptocurrency. BondProtect is a decentralized escrow and buyer protection for customers of crypto-friendly marketplaces. In addition to increasing buyer trust, BondProtect allows the sale of an asset via OTC that the seller does not have yet (e.g., waiting for vesting) by staking collateral in the Bondly network and gives users the ability to set up recurring payments (e.g., monthly account deductions) to vendors, similar to a Netflix subscription completely crypto enabled.

ABOUT BONDLY

Bondly is an interoperable, transparent, and portable swap protocol designed to revolutionize traditional escrow methods that empower the next generation of NFT creators. Bondly’s vision is to use arts, games, anime, music and brands based NFTs to bridge non-crypto audiences to join the crypto world while providing decentralized finance.

ABOUT PLASM

Plasm Network is a multi-chain dApps hub on Polkadot that supports Ethereum and layer 2 solutions like ZK Rollups. Plasm aims to be a multi-chain smart contract platform that will support multiple blockchains and virtual machines like EVM and WASM.

