In honor of Earth Day, Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE: WSM), the world's largest digital-first, design-led and sustainable home retailer, is proud to announce that it is setting a science-based target (SBT) for emissions reduction across its value chain by 2030, including the goal of carbon neutrality in the company's own operations by 2025.

Williams-Sonoma is one of the first in its industry to work with the Science-Based Targets initiative to reduce its emissions in line with climate science. Aligned with the Paris Climate Agreement, the company has set a SBT that will help keep global warming below 2 degrees Celsius to avoid the worst effect of the climate crisis while establishing a pathway to net-zero emissions.

“ We are thrilled to announce our new climate goals of carbon reduction across our supply chain. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. is Good By Design – striving for quality, safety, and sustainability throughout our business, and to improve our environmental performance every day. We understand these commitments play an important role in the sustainability of our planet and look forward to continuing our work to create a more sustainable future for generations to come,” said Laura Alber, President and Chief Executive Officer.

The company’s new climate goals include:

A Science-Based Target for emissions reduction by 2030 50% absolute reduction in Scope 1 & 2 Emissions 14% absolute reduction in Scope 3 Emissions from materials, production, transportation, and product use

Carbon Neutrality by 2025 100% carbon neutral in Scope 1 & 2 Emissions



To arrive at these goals, Williams-Sonoma underwent an extensive, year-long data gathering and analysis project, using third-party experts and independent research alongside company data to measure the footprint across the company’s entire value chain.

To reduce Scope 1 and 2 emissions, the company will focus on efficiency, retrofitting its systems and upgrading to more energy-efficient equipment across its offices, stores, and distribution centers, to reduce the energy used to power its operations. Additionally, it will install solar where appropriate, purchase green power when possible and support new renewable energy projects through power purchase agreements (PPAs). To lower its Scope 3 emissions in its value chain, the company will develop a preferred materials strategy and switch to lower-impact options, like recycled polyester, as well as work with key suppliers to set reduction and renewable strategies and roadmaps. Williams-Sonoma will also increase more efficient delivery for direct-to-consumer sales, ensuring customers receive its product in the lowest-impact way.

For more information on the company’s carbon reduction commitments, please view our Science-Based Target Summary. Williams-Sonoma will continue to share its progress in its annual Corporate Responsibility scorecard, its sustainability website, and other public disclosures.

ABOUT WILLIAMS-SONOMA, INC.

Williams-Sonoma, Inc. is the world’s largest digital-first, design-led and sustainable home retailer. The company’s products, representing distinct merchandise strategies — Williams Sonoma, Pottery Barn, Pottery Barn Kids, Pottery Barn Teen, West Elm, Williams Sonoma Home, Rejuvenation, and Mark and Graham — are marketed through e-commerce websites, direct-mail catalogs and retail stores. These brands are also part of The Key Rewards, our free-to-join loyalty program that offers members exclusive benefits across the Williams-Sonoma family of brands. We operate in the U.S., Puerto Rico, Canada, Australia and the United Kingdom, offer international shipping to customers worldwide, and have unaffiliated franchisees that operate stores in the Middle East, the Philippines, Mexico, South Korea and India, as well as e-commerce websites in certain locations. We are also proud to lead the industry with our ESG efforts. Our company is Good By Design — we’ve deeply engrained sustainability into our business. From our factories to your home, we’re united in a shared purpose to care for our people and our planet.

For more information on our ESG efforts, please visit: https://sustainability.williams-sonomainc.com/