Massive Public Art Sculpture Revealed at Weidner Field

"The Epicenter" sculpture at the entrance of the new Weidner Field in southwest Downtown Colorado Springs (artistic rendering) (Credit: Perkins&Will, as hired by The Partnership)

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--A unique and compelling main entrance to Weidner Field – new home of the Colorado Springs Switchbacks Football Club – is now anchored by a stunning public art sculpture, “The Epicenter.” Officially unveiled during a ceremony today, the sculpture weighs more than 164,000 pounds, is 35 feet tall, and 65 feet in diameter. The polished stainless steel, engineering masterpiece was designed and fabricated with more than 20,000 person-hours.

The aspirational visionary for “The Epicenter” is Dean Weidner, founder of Weidner Apartment Homes. A Colorado Springs native, Weidner gifted the $4.5 million sculpture to the citizens of the community for the enjoyment of all visitors. He is also the inspiration for redevelopment of the urban center where the $47 million Weidner Field outdoor stadium (which holds the distinction of being the professional sports stadium operated at the highest elevation in the U.S.) is under construction as one of the City for Champions destination venues. “During planning for a development that combines a walkable character with an engaging urban experience, we realized that investing in the quality of the streetscapes by including public art into the overall design was critical,” said Weidner.

From the distinctive finish material to the dynamic shape of the sculpture, the design was envisioned as a nod to the neighborhood’s unique and rich history while looking to celebrate the unlimited potential of the city’s future. The brushed and polished stainless steel rings have a “dragon-scale” finish and were chosen to be both modern and reflective. Modern, to represent soccer as the largest and fastest-growing sport in the world. Reflective, to honor the neighborhood’s rich heritage and the site’s unique role in the resurgence of southwest Downtown Colorado Springs.

“We anticipate that ‘The Epicenter’ will be among the most coveted locations for visitors and locals alike to gather in our city and that it will be one of the most photographed backdrops for a venue of this size throughout the U.S.,” said Switchbacks President Nick Ragain. “The gentle slope and circular design of the sculpture and stadium main entrance was intentional in its function, enabling a greater number of people to queue up safely at the entrance off the street and physical accessibility for all,” said Ragain.

The 19-foot sphere emphasizes Colorado Springs’ important role in the global world of sport as Olympic City USA. More than 7,000 pieces make up the rings and the remote-controlled digital LED lighting system. “Community excitement around Weidner Field’s entrance equals other prominent placemaking works of art in major cities,” said Weidner Apartment Homes Vice President Greg Cerbana.

Employees of Springs Fabrication logged more than 20,000 hours from concept through erection to design and build the iconic piece of functional art. “Due to the structure’s imposing size and its superior aerodynamic design, the structure was analyzed through wind computer simulations to ‘tune’ the ring’s dimensions to their current perfected state,” said Springs Fabrication President Tom Neppl. “It was a mettle-testing honor to showcase all of our talent on this extremely challenging design.”

Weidner Field Grand Home Opener game: May 21, 2021

About Weidner Field

Weidner Field is a multi-purpose, sports-centric venue under the brand of "City for Champions," serving as ambassadors of Olympic City USA. The new $47 million, 8,000-seat stadium in southwest Downtown Colorado Springs will feature numerous sporting events, world-class entertainment, educational opportunities, and social and corporate catering events. Weidner Field has the distinction of being the professional sports stadium operated at the highest elevation in the U.S. and home to the Switchbacks Football Club, who play in the USL Championship soccer league. weidnerfield.com/

