AM Best Upgrades Credit Ratings of Investors Heritage Life Insurance Company

OLDWICK, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--AM Best has upgraded the Financial Strength Rating (FSR) to B++ (Good) from B+ (Good) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating (Long-Term ICR) to “bbb” from “bbb-” of Investors Heritage Life Insurance Company (IHLIC) (Frankfort, KY), which is a subsidiary of Aquarian Investors Heritage Holdings LLC (Aquarian). The outlook of these Credit Ratings (ratings) has been revised to stable from positive.

The ratings reflect IHLIC’s balance sheet strength, which AM Best assesses as strong, as well as its marginal operating performance, limited business profile and appropriate enterprise risk management (ERM).

The rating upgrades recognize the improved capital position of the company on both an absolute and risk-adjusted basis. This was driven by capital contributions in 2019 and 2020 of $31 million and $35 million, respectively. While risk-adjusted capitalization, as measured by Best’s Capital Adequacy Ratio (BCAR), has been volatile over the past few years, AM Best expects it to stabilize as the company is expected to continue supporting the business through future earnings and capital contributions. While the year-end 2019 BCAR score was adequate, it has improved with the 2020 capital contribution.

The company is writing business at a measured pace, offering competitive, but not overly aggressive rates on deferred annuities. IHLIC is also reducing its geographic concentration and improving product diversification with the introduction of a fixed deferred annuity product and a pre-need/final expense product. Additionally, AM Best notes that the company maintains an appropriate ERM framework and performs ongoing sensitivity testing.

