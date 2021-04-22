VPC Specialty Lending Investments PLC Closes $200 Million Credit Facility with MassMutual

CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Victory Park Capital (“VPC”), a global alternative investment firm, and investment manager of VPC Specialty Lending Investments PLC (LON: VSL) (“VSL”), today announced the closing of a $200 million credit facility with Massachusetts Mutual Life Insurance Company (“MassMutual”) to finance VSL’s growth initiatives.

“ The MassMutual team conducted a thorough due diligence process, allowing them to develop a deep understanding of our positioning in the market as well as our business,” said Jeff Schneider, Partner and Chief Operating Officer at VPC. “ We are proud to have a strong financial partner in MassMutual, and we look forward to continuing our relationship with their team.”

“ VPC has an impressive track record and robust risk management capabilities,” said Phillip Titolo, Head of Direct Private Investments at MassMutual. “ We are thrilled to be partnering with VPC as the firm continues to strengthen and expand its investment strategy in the market.”

About MassMutual

MassMutual is a leading mutual life insurance company that is run for the benefit of its members and participating policyowners. Founded in 1851, the company has been continually guided by one consistent purpose: we help people secure their future and protect the ones they love. With a focus on delivering long-term value, MassMutual offers a wide range of protection, accumulation, wealth management and retirement products and services. For more information, visit www.massmutual.com.

About Victory Park Capital

Victory Park Capital invests in emerging and established businesses across various industries in the U.S. and abroad. The firm’s differentiated offerings leverage an extensive network of industry relationships, disciplined deal origination, creative financing capabilities, broad credit structuring and special situations expertise. The firm was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Chicago with additional resources in New York, Los Angeles and San Francisco. VPC is privately held and a Registered Investment Advisor with the SEC. For more information, please visit www.victoryparkcapital.com.