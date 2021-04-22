Ecozone Technologies and MAG Ozone Signed an Exclusive Agreement in the UK & Ireland

TEL AVIV, Israel--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Ecozone Technologies Ltd (Ecozone) and MAG Ozone Limited (MAG) announced on 01.03.2021 the signing of a strategic collaboration agreement in the United Kingdom and Ireland. Ecozone appoints MAG as its exclusive distributor of its ozone generators, parts, and technical support in the regions.

Given their history and experience in supplying commercial equipment to businesses across the UK, MAG is tasked with expanding Ecozone’s footprint in the region by providing sanitation and odour removal solutions to its new and existing clients.

MAG has successfully introduced Ecozone’s Super ActivO™ ozone generator to a vast number of customers within the UK and shall extend its technical support and maintenance capabilities to the thousands of Ecozone’s products already operating in the UK. Operations are managed from MAG’s head office in Halifax, West Yorkshire, which is supported by their base of engineers and representatives across England, Scotland, Wales & Ireland.

For over 25 years Ecozone has been a world leader in the development and manufacture of air-fed ozone generators for effective odour control and excellent surface sanitation. Based in Israel, Ecozone Technologies sells its product range including Super Activo™, Alpha Tiger™, Professional Panther, Lion Ozone Decomposer, and wall mounted machines in global markets, including Europe, North America, and Japan, with thousands of satisfied users.

Highly effective and safe to operate, ozone is viewed as a better alternative to chemical disinfectants & air fresheners. Ozone plays a crucial role by inactivating a wide range of bacteria, viruses, and other harmful pathogens. It is known as a powerful odour remover, and surface sanitiser, that can treat both textiles, carpets and other hard to reach points in the rooms. With cycle times as short as 15 minutes, Ecozone’s products are an excellent choice for hotels, care homes, sports centres & gyms, pubs & restaurants, schools, caravan parks, offices, and the food processing industry.

MAG’s Sales Director, Kieron Kendell, said: “ We’re very happy to establish the collaboration between Ecozone Technologies and MAG to become the official exclusive distributor for our regions. Although the pandemic has been a challenging time for many businesses, awareness is at an all-time high for clean air and surfaces in every room. Adding Ecozone’s portfolio to our catalogue is a fantastic opportunity as they are considered the very best ozone generators on the market.”

Uri Bustan, CEO of Ecozone Technologies, said: “ We see Great Britain as a key European market for our premium ozone product line and for this reason we chose to tie up with MAG, as we believe that the collaboration between our companies creates a perfect platform to enhance Ecozone's brand presence in the UK and to have MAG's support team serve our loyal and exiting users".

Websites

www.ecozone-technologies.com

http://www.magozone.co.uk