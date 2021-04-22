MONAT Recognized as a Top Direct Selling Company and Best Place to Work by Direct Selling News

MIAMI--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Global healthy-aging haircare, skincare and wellness innovator, MONAT Global Corp (MONAT), has been recognized on the Direct Selling News Global 100 list of top direct selling companies in the world based on 2020 revenue, as well as one of the Best Places to Work for the third year in a row. MONAT has been featured on the DSN Global 100 list since 2018 and has continuously made its way up the list each year, jumping one spot from last year to number 23 in 2021.

“We are excited to once again be recognized by Direct Selling News as a leader in the industry, as well as one of the best places to work,” said Stuart MacMillan, President, MONAT Global. “The growth we have experienced over the last six years is incredible, and we are thrilled to be recognized for our hard work. Last year was not easy, but we stuck to our philosophy of making a difference in the lives of others at a time when people needed it most.”

MONAT experienced key expansion in 2020, including the introduction of MONAT Wellness, a five-piece, custom-formulated and scientifically backed collection. The Miami-based global brand attributes its rapid growth to the company’s effective products, its VIP (loyal) customers, and its independent sales force, known as Market Partners.

“MONAT continues to grow each year, and we are so proud to be recognized once again by Direct Selling News as one of the top direct selling companies in the world and best places to work,” said Ray Urdaneta, co-founder and CEO, MONAT Global. “We are grateful for continued growth and look forward to carrying the momentum into 2021.”

The Global 100 list was announced on April 19 during The Industry Awards and is available to watch online.

About MONAT Global

MONAT Global is an international healthy aging haircare, skincare and wellness brand founded to help people everywhere enjoy beautiful, healthy, fulfilling lives through exceptional, naturally based products; a fun and rewarding business opportunity; and a culture of family, service, and gratitude. Founded in 2014 and headquartered in Miami, Florida, MONAT provides ground-breaking opportunities through a novel Social Marketing approach to Direct Sales. MONAT's product development is led by Chief Science Officer Alan J. Meyers and supported by a Scientific Advisory Board comprised of eminent professionals in medicine, cosmetics, haircare, science and health. MONAT offers a unique and exciting business model and one of the most generous compensation plans in the U.S., Canadian, U.K., Irish and Polish markets.

