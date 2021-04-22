Scrub Daddy Announces Their Recycling Rewards Program

FOLCROFT, Pa.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Scrub Daddy, Shark Tank’s cleaning brand sensation, is proud to announce on Earth Day the launch of a new initiative they call their Recycling Rewards program. The program provides consumers an answer to the frequently asked question “are Scrub Daddy sponges recyclable?”, as well as a way to help the planet.

“It has always been a goal of mine and the company to reduce our carbon footprint by embarking on environmental initiatives such as powering our plant with Solar rooftop electricity and launching a line of sustainable/natural products. This recycling rewards program which I have been developing for over a year fits in with our mission and makes me proud to produce the first fully recyclable sponge line,” said Aaron Krause Scrub Daddy’s President & CEO.

Like many products, the afterlife of a Scrub Daddy was historically fated for the trash and landfill. This quickly changed when the brand was introduced to the concept of Shredded Heat™ otherwise known as Alternative Engineered Fuel.

At its forefront, the Recycling Rewards program offers users a better way to dispose of old and otherwise unusable Scrub Daddies and Mommies by recycling the product back to its parent company. Scrub Daddy is offering the incentive of rewarding participants for their green efforts, by awarding a $2.00 credit to their online ‘Smile Shop’ for every qualifying donation.

Once the used Scrub Daddy products are returned, the journey for the retired sponges doesn’t end at the Scrub Daddy Headquarters. From there, they are sent to an Industrial Recycling Facility where they are sorted and shredded alongside other non-hazardous secondary materials. The result is a lower emission, lower waste fuel used to power cement kilns. These kilns are responsible for producing the concrete we use to pave our roads. That’s what we call full circle with a smile!

