Paige and Leica Biosystems Partner to Expand Access to Computational Pathology Products for Pathology and Oncology Research

NEW YORK & VISTA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Paige, a global leader in AI-based digital diagnostics, and Leica Biosystems, a globally recognized cancer diagnostics and workflow solution leader, today announced a strategic partnership to expand access to computational pathology products for clinical and translational research. The partnership brings Paige’s AI-enabled research software for tumor detection, grading and quantification to Leica Biosystems digital pathology platform in select countries throughout North America and Europe.

The companies will collaborate to streamline and accelerate research workflows in pathology and oncology for higher quality, improved consistency and faster throughput. Leica Biosystems will distribute Paige’s research-use-only (RUO) computational pathology products, starting with Paige Prostate RUO, that identify areas of interest in tumor tissue and help researchers quantify and subtype tissue more efficiently and objectively. This software will be paired with Leica Biosystems digital pathology platform including slide image scanners and image management software. Additional detection efforts will focus on other indications.

“ We are excited to partner with Leica Biosystems in our mutual goal to define the future of cancer research through the expanded access of computational pathology products for research,” said Leo Grady, Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer of Paige. “ By combining our proprietary software with the reliability of Leica hardware, we can better serve the research needs of the pathology community as it undergoes a rapid digital transformation.”

“ We are very excited about this collaboration with Paige. Our goal is to provide our customers with the tools that they need to continue to advance research and ultimately patient care,” said Christopher Riley, President of Leica Biosystems. “ Paige’s AI-powered solutions are central to this effort.”

ABOUT PAIGE

Paige was founded in 2017 by Thomas Fuchs, Dr.Sc. and colleagues from Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center (MSK). The company builds computational pathology products designed so patients and their care teams can make effective, more informed treatment decisions. With this new class of AI- based technologies positioned to drive the future of diagnostics, Paige created a platform to deliver this novel technology to pathologists to transform their workflow and increase diagnostic confidence and productivity. Paige’s products deliver insights to pathologists and oncologists so they can arrive efficiently at more precise diagnoses for patients. Paige is the first company to receive FDA breakthrough designation for computational pathology products.

For additional information, please visit: https://www.Paige.ai, https://www.paigeplatform.com, Twitter and LinkedIn.

ABOUT LEICA BIOSYSTEMS

Leica Biosystems (LeicaBiosystems.com) is a cancer diagnostics company and a global leader in workflow solutions, offering the most comprehensive portfolio from biopsy to diagnosis. With unique expertise, we are dedicated to driving innovations that connect people across radiology, pathology, surgery, and oncology. Our mission of “Advancing Cancer Diagnostics, Improving Lives” is at the heart of our corporate culture. Our easy-to-use and consistently reliable offerings help improve workflow efficiency and diagnostic confidence. The company is headquartered in Germany and operates in over 100 countries.