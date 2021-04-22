TORTIYAHS!® Brand Ushers in Cinco De Mayo With Promotions & Sweepstakes!

HANOVER, Pa.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The TORTIYAHS!® Brand is excited to usher in Cinco De Mayo with its great tasting, family-favorite tortilla chips. As Cinco De Mayo is one of the top selling holidays of the year for tortilla chips, salsas and dips sales, “YAHS!” are the perfect complement. And with an average yearly growth rate of almost 200% during 2015 – 2020, according to IRI, TORTIYAHS! will be the talk of the celebration and party!1

To build on this excitement, look for money saving offers in select April 25th Sunday newspaper inserts and a coupon on select packages of TORTIYAHS!® Guacamole Tortilla Chips, they’re simply delicious!

And, enter the TORTIYAHS!® WeStock™ Request Sweepstakes to win one of five TORTIYAHS! Brand prize kits, complete with the entire line-up of these family favorite tortilla chips, and a YAHS! cap too! No purchase is necessary. Must be 18+. Entry ends on April 28, 2021. View official rules at Sweepstakes Rules. Void where prohibited.

TORTIYAHS!® Brand Tortilla Chips are available in convenient 10 – 12.5 oz take home sizes and include a wide range of forms and flavors such as Restaurant Style, White Dipping Rounds, Cantina Style, Blue Corn, Brazilian Lime and Guacamole. Eaten alone or dipped in salsa, these superior dipping tortilla chips have an unforgettable crunch!

“YAHS! fans have spoken and they are passionate about their favorite tortilla chips,” said Tiffani Justh, Vice President, Regional Brands Marketing, Utz Brands, Inc., “From Restaurant Style to Brazilian Lime, TORTIYAHS! offers a wide range of crunchy and flavorful tortilla chips. Whether it’s Cinco De Mayo or just a simple gathering of family and friends, YAHS! will be the hit of the party.”

TORTIYAHS!® can be found in leading retailers across the U.S. or available on-line at: Utz Snacks On-Line. And join the conversation about TORTIYAHS!® superior dipping tortilla chips on Facebook and Instagram, @TORTIYAHS.

Don’t forget to #shareyouryahs!

(1) IRI, MULO+C, 52 weeks ending 2015 – 2020, CAGR.

About Utz Brands, Inc.

Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE: UTZ) manufactures a diverse portfolio of savory snacks through popular brands including Utz®, On The Border® Chips & Dips, Golden Flake®, Zapp’s®, Good Health®, Boulder Canyon®, Hawaiian® Brand, and TORTIYAHS!®, among others.

After a century with strong family heritage, Utz continues to have a passion for exciting and delighting consumers with delicious snack foods made from top-quality ingredients. Utz’s products are distributed nationally through grocery, mass merchandisers, club, convenience, drug and other channels. Based in Hanover, Pennsylvania, Utz operates fourteen facilities located in Pennsylvania, Alabama, Arizona, Illinois, Indiana, Louisiana, Washington, and Massachusetts. For more information, please visit www.utzsnacks.com or call 1‐800‐FOR‐SNAX.