Jim Corrigan Named Chief Executive Officer of ConnectiveRx

WHIPPANY, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The ConnectiveRx Board of Managers today announced that President Jim Corrigan has been named Chief Executive Officer of the company, an industry-leading provider of technology-enabled patient support and access solutions for specialty and branded medications, effective immediately. Corrigan succeeds Harry Totonis, who has been named Chairman of the Board of Managers and will lead strategic partnerships, investments and M&A strategy in that position. Additionally, Chief Commercial Officer Frank Dana will expand his role to President and Chief Commercial Officer, continuing to lead business development and network partnerships for the company.

As a member of the Strategic Advisory Board of Genstar Capital, ConnectiveRx’s majority shareholder, Harry Totonis, working with Genstar, established ConnectiveRx in 2015. During his tenure as CEO, he has guided the company through three successful acquisitions, expanded the company’s services to support the entire patient medication journey, and accelerated organic growth from 200 to 1700 employees. Today, ConnectiveRx partners with more than 120 pharmaceutical manufacturers and supports over 530 pharmaceutical brands.

“Under Harry’s leadership and strategic foresight, he has grown a family-owned copay business into an industry-leading pharmaceutical services company that is revolutionizing how patients access and afford specialty medications. We look forward to continuing to work with Harry as a member of our Strategic Advisory Board and in his new role as Chairman of the Board at ConnectiveRx,” said Eli Weiss and Jean-Pierre Conte, Managing Directors of Genstar Capital.

Prior to ConnectiveRx, Jim Corrigan’s 30+ year career is highlighted by his most recent role as President and CEO of ERT, a clinical trial technology provider. Under his leadership, ERT quadrupled in size. Jim also served a long tenure as CEO of surgery products for GE’s multi-million-dollar life sciences division.

“Jim has an excellent track record of leadership in the life sciences industry driving transformative growth across both publicly and privately owned organizations. Our leadership styles are complementary and our priorities of delivering superior patient, customer and employee experiences are consistent, which is why he is the right person to lead ConnectiveRx as the next CEO.”

Jim Corrigan added, “I joined ConnectiveRx because I believe in the company’s mission of helping patients access and afford their medications. I’m honored to partner with Harry and lead our great team through its next chapter of growth while continuing to deliver on the company’s dedication to innovation, exceptional customer partnership and patient service.”

About ConnectiveRx

ConnectiveRx takes the pain out of the prescription process for pharmaceutical manufacturers, healthcare providers and their patients. Through a technology-driven platform of patient support, affordability, awareness and adherence solutions for branded and specialty medications, the company is a strategic partner that helps navigate the complex prescription journey for more than 84 million patients and 1.6 million healthcare providers each year.

ConnectiveRx is headquartered in both Whippany, NJ and Pittsburgh, PA. To learn more, visit www.connectiverx.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook @ConnectiveRx.