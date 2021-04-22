United States Steel Corporation is First North American Steel Producer to Join ResponsibleSteelTM

PITTSBURGH--(BUSINESS WIRE)--United States Steel Corporation (NYSE: X) (“U. S. Steel”) today announced its membership in ResponsibleSteelTM, a global not-for-profit forum for all members of the steel supply chain and civil society organizations to work together to promote steel’s contribution to a sustainable future.

Membership in ResponsibleSteel provides a framework, standard and certification process to drive the responsible sourcing, production, use and recycling of steel. By joining in April 2021, U. S. Steel became the first steel company in North American to become a member.

“ResponsibleSteel is an important part of U. S. Steel’s ESG commitments and the 2050 carbon neutrality goal that we just announced,” said U. S. Steel President and Chief Executive Officer David B. Burritt. “By joining ResponsibleSteel we are demonstrating our intent to take our efforts beyond goals and actually deliver profitable solutions for our stakeholders and the planet.”

Anne-Claire Howard, CEO of ResponsibleSteel, added “We are absolutely delighted to welcome U. S. Steel as our first North American Steel Maker member. As one of the world’s leading steel producers, U. S. Steel brings a vast amount of experience and influence to help us achieve our mission and goals.”

“The steel industry has a significant impact throughout its value chain, from mine to end product and is responsible for more than 7% of the global greenhouse gas emissions. ResponsibleSteel’s members represent every step in this supply chain. U. S. Steel joining makes us a truly global organisation, covering all corners of the globe with nearly 10% of global steel production. As the world’s only global multi-stakeholder standard and certification initiative for the steel sector, we work by building collaborative partnerships that create real impact for the planet and society. Working with U. S. Steel will truly help us accelerate our vision towards a world where only responsible low CO2 steel is produced.”

More information on U. S. Steel’s ESG commitments can be found at www.ussteel.com. Information on ResponsibleSteel can be found at https://www.responsiblesteel.org/.

Founded in 1901, the United States Steel Corporation is a Fortune 250 company and a leading steel producer. Together with its subsidiary Big River Steel and an unwavering focus on safety, the company’s customer-centric Best of BothSM world-competitive integrated and mini mill technology strategy is advancing a more secure, sustainable future for U. S. Steel and its stakeholders. With a renewed emphasis on innovation, U. S. Steel serves the automotive, construction, appliance, energy, containers, and packaging industries with high value-added steel products such as U. S. Steel’s proprietary XG3™ advanced high-strength steel. The company also maintains competitively advantaged iron ore production and has an annual raw steelmaking capability of 26.2 million net tons. U. S. Steel is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, with world-class operations across the United States and in Central Europe. For more information, please visit www.ussteel.com.