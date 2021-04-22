Google Climate Change Accelerator Program Selects Enexor

FRANKLIN, Tenn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Enexor BioEnergy, LLC, has been selected as one of 11 companies in North America to participate in the inaugural Google for Startups Accelerator: Climate Change. This program recognizes Enexor as a top company providing innovative and impactful climate change solutions.

Launching in June, this three-month program grants access to Google’s best programs, products, people and technology to startups developing early-stage solutions to mitigate the environmental impact of climate change. Through this partnership, Enexor will rapidly accelerate the commercialization of its carbon conversion and renewable energy solution to help increase efficiency and reduce the carbon footprints of companies worldwide.

“I am eager to welcome Enexor into the first Google for Startups Accelerator: Climate Change cohort and support the company’s ambitious mission: solving the world’s organic, biomass and plastic waste overabundance problem,” said Jason Scott, head of Startup Developer Ecosystems at Google. “The team highlights Tennessee’s growing entrepreneurial ecosystem, and we couldn’t be happier to advance their solution with Google’s mentorship and machine learning expertise.”

Enexor’s patented Bio-CHP system converts almost any organic, plastic or biomass waste into reliable, renewable power and thermal energy while concurrently reducing carbon emissions and ultimately mitigating climate change. Modular and easily transportable, the plug-and-play design of this powerful system allows for quick deployment and on-site mobilization in most places around the world.

“This is a major boost for our technology and a great honor to be selected by Google for the launch of its accelerator program,” said Enexor’s founder and CEO, Lee Jestings. “We believe Google’s deep technical, engineering and novel machine learning expertise will dramatically accelerate commercialization of our renewable energy and carbon reduction technology and help us deploy our systems to the neediest places in the world.”

This is the second major alliance announcement in recent days for Enexor, following its selection as one of three companies to join Halliburton Labs’ inaugural clean technology accelerator program in February. Later that month, Enexor was selected by the United Nations as one of the winners of its prestigious World Tourism Organization (UNWTO) Sustainable Development Goals Global Startup Competition, the only U.S. winner in the Affordable and Clean Energy category. Along with today’s announcement, Enexor has established itself as a leader in renewable energy systems and climate change solutions.