Netsmart and Vermont Collaborative Launch Care Coordination Platform to Deliver on Data-Driven, Value-Based Care

OVERLAND PARK, Kan.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Vermont Care Partners (VCP) and four member agencies announce the successful launch of the Unified Electronic Medical Records project using the Netsmart myAvatarTM solution. myAvatar is the industry-leading electronic health record (EHR) for behavioral health and addiction services and is a component of the Netsmart CareFabric® platform, an integrated framework of solutions and services used by providers for integrated healthcare. The CareFabric platform leverages the health record data of this unique collaborative, to enhance provider care delivery in the catchment areas served by these agencies across the state of Vermont. When fully leveraged, the platform will enable improved care coordination by providing real-time analytics and clinical decision support for value-based care.

The non-profit agency collaborative comprised of Lamoille County Mental Health Services, United Counseling Service of Bennington County, Washington County Mental Health Services and Northwestern Counseling & Support Services first announced their unified efforts and partnership with Netsmart in 2019.

“Our collaboration with Netsmart was unique considering our individual agencies required different implementation approaches but wanted our network to achieve the same scalable platform and ability to establish common workflows,” said Lorna Mattern, VCP Board Secretary & Executive Director, United Counseling Service of Bennington County. “With a unified approach, we were able to facilitate comprehensive training and support as the Netsmart team ensured our move to a common platform was a success and our agencies are more in sync now than ever before. In fact, the shared platform allows us to utilize contracted clinical services between agencies, a huge benefit in this time of tremendous need and ongoing shortage of staff.”

By leveraging the intuitive Netsmart solutions, the Vermont group can more easily access and produce quality data for analysis to improve the clinical operations of the agencies. The new EHR helps track metrics that inform workflow processes such as the length of time from intake to the next level of service as a measure of treatment engagement. This is information that will be reported to the State ensuring the agencies are meeting the demands of Vermonters on a timely basis and as required. The data-driven system is also integral in providing clinical summaries that help agency leadership gain insight into behavioral trends and align services to meets those trends.

“We recognize this partnership is a success for the state of Vermont as a whole and demonstrates our commitment to providing statewide leadership for an integrated, high-quality system of services and support,” said Mary Moulton, Vermont Council Board President & Executive Director, Washington County Mental Health Services. “The reporting that we’ve seen already is just beginning to shed the light on the power of this system. With longitudinal analysis of clinical data, we’re able to measure the effectiveness of our services. As payment reform trends toward performance-based compensation, tying outcomes to payment is more easily accomplished.”

“We started the Vermont project at a grassroots level where we worked side-by-side to develop and deliver an integrated technology platform that will fulfill all four agencies’ needs,” explained Netsmart CEO Mike Valentine. “This project is truly a joint effort between our company and four very forwarding thinking, innovative agencies. This phase is only the beginning of the journey to positively transform the delivery of care to the ecosystem of VCP partners and individuals across the state of Vermont.”

