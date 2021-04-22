Link Logistics Announces Commitment to LEED as New Development Standard and Partnership with U.S. Green Building Council

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Link Logistics Real Estate (“Link”), a Blackstone portfolio company and operator of the largest portfolio of strategic last-mile logistics real estate assets located exclusively in the U.S., today announced a partnership with the U.S. Green Building Council and a new environmental commitment that all new developments will be certified under the LEED (Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design) v4 Core and Shell framework.

LEED is the most widely used green building rating system in the world. Available for virtually all building types, LEED provides a framework for healthy, highly efficient, and cost-saving green buildings. LEED certification is a globally recognized symbol of sustainability achievement and leadership.

Link’s significant real estate development pipeline offers a unique opportunity to drive forward best in class environmental design standards. The LEED commitment will apply to a total of 21 ground up development projects to be delivered over the next five years, representing a $1.2 billion investment in communities in California, New Jersey, South Florida and Texas, among others.

“Our commitment to LEED certification on all new development projects will enable Link to continue making strides to reduce the company’s environmental impact while helping customers achieve lower operating costs. With this announcement, we are delivering on our ambitious ESG priorities and continuing to progress our innovative and forward-looking sustainability agenda,” said Luke Petherbridge, Link’s Chief Executive Officer.

“Our partnership with USGBC advances our pursuit of creating healthier, more resilient communities and supply chains,” said Link’s EVP and Head of Development, Britton Winterer. “These actions will further position the company as a leading environmental partner, decreasing building lifecycle emissions and construction waste while creating healthier, more efficient, and more resilient spaces for Link customers.”

This announcement builds on Link’s previously set goal to use 100% renewable electricity by 2024 and achieve carbon-neutral operations by 2025. Additionally, Link has joined The Climate Group’s RE100 global initiative, joined CDP (the Carbon Disclosure Project) and committed to disclose 2020 emissions through CDP’s climate change questionnaire. Link has also become the first private company to join the SASB, the Sustainability Accounting Standards Board alliance.

About Link Logistics

Link Logistics, established by Blackstone in 2019, is a leading national provider of logistics real estate solutions designed to meet the needs of the modern supply chain. The Company operates the largest portfolio of high-quality logistics real estate assets located exclusively in the U.S. Link Logistics has more than 5,800 customers and 400 million square feet of logistics facilities across key distribution markets, particularly strategic last-mile locations in the U.S. Link Logistics has the scale, geographic footprint and logistics expertise, as well as a heightened focus on sustainability to power the supply chain of tomorrow. For more information regarding the Company, please visit www.linklogistics.com.