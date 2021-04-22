Options and Murex Celebrate Long-Term Partnership in Delivering MX.3 as a SaaS Solution

LONDON & PARIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Options Technology, the leading provider of cloud-enabled managed services to the global capital markets and a long-term Murex partner, empowers MX.3 through its highly secure, enterprise-grade SaaS-enabled Managed Apps platform. Murex, the global leader in trading, risk management and processing solutions for capital markets, is continuing to meet the changing and growing needs of clients harnessing its powerful MX.3 platform through a best-in-class SaaS solution.

“Our partnership with Options provides Murex SaaS clients scalable performance, platform flexibility and advanced security,” Murex Head of SaaS Services Paul-Alexandre Lourme says. “Murex values the capabilities this partnership presents. Our company is recognized as an established and industry leading SaaS provider thanks to this close collaboration.”

Capital markets players aim to trade new financial instruments, manage risks more effectively and securely, and comply with new regulations without costly capital investment in technology and support. As a result, demands to use MX.3 in SaaS mode are growing. Murex MX.3 SaaS, hosted on the Options Managed Apps platform, provides agility through on-demand delivery and a well-defined, all-inclusive subscription model. The global Options platform allows rapid connectivity to a wealth of markets and data.

To give a sense of the scale and growing adoption of the solution, Murex now leverages almost 2,000 CPUs managed by Options to host the various installations of the different customers used in Production, Disaster Recovery, Development and Test purposes.

As a mission-critical platform, MX.3 delivers high computation capabilities and requires round-the-clock technical support. In 2012, as clients aimed for a SaaS solution to reduce demands on their internal teams, Murex enlisted Options to provide managed infrastructure services. Murex was attracted by Options’ adaptable, team-focused approach.

“Options came into this with a great understanding of the fact that each of our clients have unique requirements,” adds Paul-Alexandre Lourme. “They are very innovative on the technical and services side and provide adaptive pricing.”

Additionally, Options meets all accreditation and third-party certification audit report requirements, a must-have for financial institutions.

Options’ COO, Stephen Morrow, says, “Our partnership with Murex has been a long-standing and mutually beneficial alliance. It has been fantastic to see the momentum MX.3 has been gaining through the leveraging of our Managed Apps product, and we are proud to be a key element in its growth.”

Murex and Options have established deep experience in providing MX.3 via the Options Managed Apps solution to a wide array of customers with diverse requirements and are ready and eager to begin a conversation with market participants about how the solution can meet their needs.

About Options (www.options-it.com):

Options Technology is the No. 1 provider of IT infrastructure to global Capital Markets firms, supporting their operations and ecosystems.

Founded in 1993, the firm began life as a hedge fund technology services provider. Today, the company provides high-performance managed trading infrastructure and cloud-enabled managed services to over 200 firms globally, providing an agile, scalable platform in an Investment Bank grade Cybersecurity wrapper.

Options clients include the leading global investment banks, hedge funds, funds of funds, proprietary trading firms, market makers, broker/dealers, private equity houses and exchanges. With offices in 8 key cities; New York, Toronto, Chicago, London, Belfast, Hong Kong, Singapore and New Zealand, Options are well placed to service their customers both on-site and remotely.

In 2019, Options secured a significant growth investment from Abry Partners, a Boston-based sector-focused private equity firm. This investment has enabled Options to considerably accelerate its growth strategy to invest further in its technology platform and expand its reach in key financial centres globally.

Options has been named among the U.K.’s leading growth companies in the 2021, 2020, 2019, 2018 and 2017 Sunday Times HSBC International Track 200 league table.

For more on Options, please visit www.options-it.com, follow us on Twitter at @Options_IT and visit our LinkedIn page.

About Murex (www.murex.com):

For more than 30 years, Murex has been providing enterprise-wide, cross-asset financial technology solutions to capital markets players. Its cross-function platform, MX.3, supports trading, treasury, risk and post-trade operations, enabling clients to better meet regulatory requirements, manage enterprise-wide risk, and control IT costs. With more than 57,000 daily users more than 60 countries, Murex has clients across the financial services industry, from banking and asset management to energy and commodities. Murex is an independent company with over 2,300 employees across 17 locations. Murex is committed to providing cutting-edge technology, superior customer service, and unique product innovation. MX.3 is specifically designed and engineered to solve the multi-faceted challenges of a transforming financial industry.

About Abry Partners (www.abry.com)

Abry is one of the most experienced and successful sector-focused private equity investment firms in North America. Since its founding in 1989, the firm has completed over $82 billion of leveraged transactions and other private equity or preferred equity placements. Currently, the firm manages over $5.0 billion of capital across their active funds.