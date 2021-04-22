 Xpan Interactive Ltd. and Momentum Take Home Gold Award In Prestigious Horizon Interactive Awards For Advocacy and Non-Profit

CALGARY, Alberta--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Xpan Interactive Ltd. (Xpan) and community partner, Momentum, stepped into the world spotlight with a recent gold award in a leading international interactive media awards competition. Momentum and Xpan were recognized in the Horizon Interactive Awards for their excellence in Money Management for advocacy and non-profit.

The Horizon Interactive Awards is a prestigious international competition recognizing outstanding achievement among some of the top interactive media producers from all over the world. The 2020 Competition was the 19th year that the competition has been held, and it has a rich history of recognizing the “best of the best” websites, videos, mobile applications, advertising, and more.

An international panel of judges, consisting of industry professionals with diverse backgrounds, reviewed more than 600 entries from around the world including 34 out of 50 US States and 14 other countries including: Australia, Canada, Germany, Hong Kong, India, Ireland, Qatar, Russia, South Korea, Sri Lanka, Switzerland, Taiwan, Turkey, and the UK. The 2020 winning entries showcase the industry’s best interactive media solutions from some of the top designers, producers, and developers from around the globe.

“It’s an honour for us to be recognized with Xpan on the international level for our financial empowerment work done locally here in Calgary,” says Jeff Loomis, executive director at Momentum. “We look forward to growing our partnership with Xpan to build more training program modules that can help people living on lower-incomes learn about money, get a better job or start a business.”

Momentum is a Calgary-based non-profit that works to connect people living on lower-incomes to economic opportunities. Momentum’s programs are holistic, covering everything from financial literacy, entrepreneurship and employment training, to developing communication skills, building self-confidence and establishing positive social networks. As part of their efforts to provide supporting programs and services for the community, Momentum partnered with Xpan to create online Money Management courses. The on-demand courses provide support and tips on topics such as banking, budgeting, building credit and understanding assets and consumerism that people can take anytime, anywhere.

“We collaborated closely with Momentum to design modules that empathise with its target audiences and acknowledge their complex perspectives around finances,” states Ron Thiele, president and founder of Xpan. “We’re proud to play a role to help support Momentum make an impact in the community and empower individuals to make the best financial decisions to live their best lives.“

About Xpan Interactive Ltd.:

Since 2001, Xpan Interactive Ltd. has worked tirelessly to build creative and innovative digital knowledge solutions to help its clients meet their most pressing business needs and performance objectives. It continues to expand on its global mission to evolve behaviour and facilitate change with engaging and effective digital knowledge solutions. The Xpan team makes heroes of learning and development professionals, and improves workspace experience (and lives) across the globe, with better learning.

Find out more on www.xpan.ca

About Momentum:

Momentum is a change-making organization that combines social and economic strategies to reduce poverty. We use a holistic approach that covers everything from financial literacy, entrepreneurship and skills training, to developing communication skills, and building self-confidence. At Momentum, everything we do is grounded in a community economic development model, which means we work with individuals, businesses, and systems to build a more inclusive local economy.

Find out more on https://momentum.org