Waitr Expands Partnership with BJ’s Restaurant & Brewhouse®

LAFAYETTE, La.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Waitr Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: WTRH) (“Waitr” or the “Company”), a leader in on-demand food ordering and delivery, announced today it has signed a new national delivery agreement with BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (Nasdaq: BJRI). The new partnership expands Waitr and Bite Squad’s delivery of BJ’s Restaurants’ casual brewhouse-inspired dining options and award-winning craft beers from select local locations to a nation-wide affiliation.

“BJ’s Restaurant & Brewhouse® is quickly becoming one of our more popular restaurant partners, where available,” said Carl Grimstad, CEO and Chairman of Waitr. “With the new national alignment, we have the opportunity to bring that enthusiasm for BJ’s menu to many more of our customers across the nation.”

Based in Southern California and offering over 200 locations across the country, BJ’s Restaurant & Brewhouse® is sought-after for its award-winning handcrafted beer and its broad menu of satisfying dishes, including slow-roasted entrées, BJ’s EnLIGHTened Entrées®, signature deep dish pizza and its world-famous Pizookie® dessert.

The national agreement with BJ’s Restaurant & Brewhouse® is the latest in several recent high-profile restaurant brands joining the Waitr platform. It also comes on the heels of Waitr completing integrations with the country’s top delivery management and optimization platforms – sparking new relationships with restaurants.

“Fans of the BJ’s brand are increasingly placing orders for delivery and takeout,” said Kevin Mayer, EVP, Chief Marketing Officer at BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. “We are so excited to partner nationally with Waitr to give our guests another avenue to have our brewhouse-inspired items delivered. Expansion is always a focus point for us, but more importantly, for our guests!”

About Waitr Holdings Inc.

Founded in 2013 and based in Lafayette, Louisiana, Waitr operates an online ordering technology platform, providing delivery, carryout and dine-in options. Waitr, along with Bite Squad, connect local restaurants and grocery stores to diners in underserved U.S. markets. Together, they are a convenient way to discover, order and receive great food and other products from local restaurants, national chains and grocery stores. As of December 31, 2020, Waitr and Bite Squad operated in small and medium sized markets in the United States in over 700 cities.