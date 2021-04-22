Cognizant Achieves Guidewire PartnerConnect Cloud Specialization

SAN MATEO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE: GWRE), the platform P&C insurers trust to engage, innovate, and grow efficiently, today announced that Cognizant, a Guidewire PartnerConnect Consulting Global Premier partner, has achieved the Guidewire Cloud specialization. Cognizant, one of the world’s leading professional services companies, has been awarded this specialization by demonstrating exemplary skills, knowledge, and competency for its delivery of Guidewire Cloud deployments.

The achievement of specializations enables insurers to have more clarity and insight into which partners have proven capabilities and expertise globally or regionally. In addition, partners with specializations can better promote their capabilities across Guidewire products and solutions. Achieving this specialization is part of Cognizant’s commitment to helping clients reach their modernization goals.

“We are excited to recognize Cognizant for achieving the Guidewire Cloud specialization, earned through their proven cloud solutions expertise to empower our mutual insurance customers on their cloud journeys,” said Christina Colby, chief customer officer, Guidewire Software. “Our scalable cloud service, Guidewire Cloud, is the optimal way for insurers to experience the full power of Guidewire InsuranceSuite and InsuranceNow and to navigate what’s next in times of change.”

“Insurance carriers are looking to transform their core platform, evaluate options for cloud migration and enable digital engagement. They need the right tools to adapt and succeed in a period of rapid industry change, delivered through a process that is both efficient and cost effective,” said Meera Krishnamurthy, Global Market Head for Insurance Business Unit, Cognizant. “Our partnership with Guidewire and achieving the Guidewire Cloud specialization validates our position of expertise, allowing us to confidently and successfully lead a client’s cloud enabled transformative journey on the Guidewire Cloud platform.”

